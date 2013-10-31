Delaware Valley Safety Council Announces OSHA 10-Hour and 30-Hour Online Outreach Courses Now Available Proctored and Non-Proctored

An Effective, Cost-Efficient Method to Receive OSHA's DOL Card

Through partnership with AdvanceOnline Solutions (AOS), the Delaware Valley Safety Council (DVSC) is now offering competitively priced OSHA 10-Hour Construction, OSHA 10-Hour General Industry and OSHA 30-Hour Construction Outreach web based training courses available from the comfort of home or office. In addition, these courses are available in a proctored format at DVSC's New Jersey training facility located at 1492 Tanyard Rd, Sewell NJ, 08080 or DVSC's Delaware training facility located at 103 Executive Drive, Newark DE 19702. Students who successfully complete the course will receive an official Department of Labor completion card. Visit the DVSC website at http://www.dvsconline.org to register for courses or contact a training center today!

What makes this DVSC program unique is that it combines the best elements of classroom led training, computer based training (CBT) and web-based training. Specifically, it is time and cost efficient, it’s learning biased and learning enhanced, and it is designed to cater to the needs of individuals as well as entire companies. Delaware Valley Safety Council's proctored training locations add value by offering state-of-the-art computer labs, identity verification and proctors to assist the student through the process.

AdvanceOnline Solutions is a proven, long-term OSHA-Authorized provider of the OSHA 10-Hour and 30-Hour Safety Courses. In fact, AdvanceOnline Solutions was the first Company to provide an online OSHA Outreach course – the 10 Hr. Construction! AdvanceOnline Solutions continues to build on this legacy with numerous industry accolades for these courses and our diverse catalog of content. AdvanceOnline Solutions has consistently demonstrated its leadership in providing these OSHA Authorized programs for a decade.

The Delaware Valley Safety Council provides world-class safety training to contractors and employees working in industrial facilities nationwide. DVSC continually adds best-in-class training programs to meet the safety-training needs of diverse industrial environments. DVSC uses state-of-the-art technology, coupled with proven training, to lower safety incident rates, severity rates, and costs to industry. DVSC also provides secure, comprehensive training verification in order to eliminate the need for costly and time-consuming on-site record keeping. DVSC’s ultimate goal is to have every worker return home safely from work every day.

