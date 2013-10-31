Developing Strategic Thinking at the Strategic Planning Innovation Summit in New York This December

Strategy leaders will gather at the New York Marriott Downtown Hotel on December 5 & 6 for the Strategic Planning Innovation Summit, hosted by Innovation Enterprise. The summit will explore the burning issues surrounding strategy and planning, with interactive presentations, workshops and panel sessions.

With 200 industry giants in attendance the Strategic Planning Innovation Summit is the largest of its kind to date. The summit will explore issues surrounding the creation, communication, execution and sustainability of strategic initiatives. New technology and growing competition have opened the door to a whole host of new challenges for strategy professionals. This summit is a forum for discussion, debate and new ideas.

Amongst the keynote speakers include Michael Crawford, AVP Senior Market Intelligence at Fifth Third Bank. In his presentation, "Delivering Strategic Intelligence that Drives Change," Michael will discuss challenges and experiences in his role. Michael works via the mantra that "It's not what you have, it's what you do with it." With that in mind, Michael will share insight into the evolutions of the competitive intelligence function that he builds and manages at Fifth Third Bank. With details of lessons learned, factors for success and pitfalls along the way, Michael will provide a holistic overview of his responsibilities, with a set of key takeaways for his audience.

Michael will be joined by industry pioneers, as the summit boasts a stellar line up featuring presentations from NASA, BAE Systems, Pepsi Co, Citi, Comcast, National Geographic & many more.

"If you are responsible for strategic planning, implementation and execution then the Strategic Planning Innovation Summit is not to be missed," said Michaela Jeffery-Morrison, Director, Global Operations at Innovation Enterprise. "You'll learn effective processes to foster a framework for effective strategic thinking. The summit is also a unique opportunity to network with strategic leaders from a wide range of industries."

For more information on the Strategic Planning Innovation Summit, including the full agenda and speaker line up please visit: http://theinnovationenterprise.com/summits/strategic-planning-innovation-summit-new-york.

