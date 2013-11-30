Diet Doc Hormone Diets & Weight Loss Plans Announces New Diet Plans Helping Women Lose Excess Fat Prior to Pregnancy, Which Studies Show Leads to Fewer Complications

Diet Doc has been successful in helping thousands of women lose unhealthy excess fat prior to becoming pregnant, which, researchers believe, can lead to a healthier, safer and more joyful pregnancy.

During normal pregnancy, women may experience complications, ranging from anemia to urinary tract infections. A new study, conducted by researchers in the UK, Ireland and New Zealand and reported by Medical News Today, indicates that women who make simple lifestyle changes prior to becoming pregnant can increase the likelihood of having a normal and healthy pregnancy and newborn. The researchers suggest increasing fruit intake, losing excess weight and maintaining a healthy weight before and during pregnancy.

New mothers can benefit greatly from Diet Doc’s individualized diet plans, as well as women who want to lose extra weight before becoming pregnant to increase chances of a normal pregnancy. Diet Doc focuses on providing only the best diet products available on today’s market that produce the most rapid, safest and most effective weight loss results. Manufacturing their prescription products in their own fully licensed, U.S. based pharmacies, enables the company to assure that their prescription diet products contain only the best and most effective ingredients.

Diet Doc’s prescription hormone weight loss program has helped thousands of American women lose weight safely and successfully. Available to patients by prescription only, the company’s hormone is available in powerful and painless injectable solution, sublingual tablets and oral hormone drops. Injectable prescription hormone solution remains the most preferred method of delivery among patients due to its ability to promote more rapid weight loss while naturally suppressing the appetite and preventing muscle loss during dieting. When Diet Doc’s prescription hormone is combined with diet plans that are uniquely designed by certified nutritionists to be specific to each patient’s personal nutritional needs, this powerful blend will turn the body into a fat burning machine, melting pounds and inches from the most stubborn areas, such as the belly, hips, thighs and underarms.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Women who are interested in losing excess weight to assure a healthier pregnancy can simply contact Diet Doc and begin the process immediately, completing a medical evaluation form and schedule a consult with a board certified physician the same day. During the consultation, the patient’s entire system will be reviewed and any poorly performing organs will be identified. Based on this information, patients will work closely with nutritionists to design diet plans that are rich in essential nutrients and compatible with any medical conditions, while fitting neatly into each patient’s particular lifestyle.

Diet Doc offers incomparable services to dieters across the country, delivering consistent effective prescription hormone diet plans directly to patients' doors. The company's in-house medical weight loss experts guide every woman through their personal health journey by altering diet plans if results begin to taper. Weekly checkup calls are scheduled to assess progress, attitude, and comfort level, among other factors. This level of personalized service enables the physicians at Diet Doc to identify and resolve any weight loss plateaus or other barriers that may be prohibiting or hindering fast weight loss.

Prescription hormone diet plans are designed for those that are struggling to lose that last difficult 10 pounds to those that must lose 100 pounds or more and for all body shapes and sizes. To lose excess weight and look forward to a healthier pregnancy, call the professionals today to schedule a free and confidential consultation.

Sign up for Diet Doc’s Mailing list here:

Diet Doc Contact Information:

San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://doctorsupervisedweightloss.com/testimonials.php

Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDocNaturalHealth

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/weight-loss/prescription-hormone/prweb11378303.htm