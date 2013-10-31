Dr. Carranza Will Now Be Using Dental Implants and Cosmetic Dentistry to Create Smiles at Ack Smiles

Dr. Carranza offers teeth in a day with his state of the art procedure. This is done utilizing CAD CAM technology.

Dr. Aristo Carranza, the name behind the success of Ack Smiles, is a dentist and a professor too. He has spread the word about cosmetic dentistry around the world not only through his work but his lectures as well. When it comes to dental implants and cosmetic dentistry, it is hard to find a dentist with more knowledge than him. He has been working for years to return the beautiful smiles to the people with cosmetic dentistry.

At Ack Smiles, Dr. Carranza will be working with only the best and the latest technological instruments to guarantee the safety, security and reliability of all the procedures he performs. This is the reason why so many people trust him for all their dental treatments in New Jersey. Since Dr. Carranza is a specialist of dental implants and complete cosmetic dentistry, he knows all the best treatments and methods that can help a person regain his/her beautiful smile.

Dr. Carranza is of the views that support the use of modern methods and technology for dental treatments while guaranteeing the least tooth loss and invasion on the oral cavity. He believes that all the procedures must have a simple and solid solution that doesn’t require the removal of a lot of tooth enamel and other important components of the complete dental system in the mouth of a person. With his minimally invasive procedures he has cured thousands of patients over the years with undeniable results.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

He is an artist of dental implants. Not only that but he also makes sure to use the latest equipment and methods for dental implants so the patients don’t have to keep visiting the clinic repetitively to get just one type of treatment. With the latest methods applied and equipment used, it is possible to perform dental implants and many other difficult dental procedures in the first attempt. Through his knowledge of cosmetic dentistry he has a great focus on returning natural smiles to people instead of just removing the problem from the teeth, and that’s exactly what he is and will be doing at Ack Smiles.

Today, people are highly conscious about how they look and teeth are most important to a person’s personality, especially when a person smiles. To feel confident people must smile and laugh with all their heart but it becomes quite impossible for those with crooked, broken, missing and unaligned teeth. At Ack Smiles all these procedures are performed within a few hours and the patient returns home with a completely different personality and level of confidence.

Why Dr. Carranza chose to practice cosmetic dentistry is probably due to the reason that his branch of dentistry deals with not only the internal and intrinsic strength of the teeth but in addition to that it also focuses on how people’s smiles and facial appearance is affected with good or unattractive teeth.

Contact Information

New Jersey

155 Morris Ave. Suite 3

Springfield, NJ 07081

Phone: 973.921.050

New York

595 Madison Avenue, Suite 703

New York, NY 10022

Phone: 212.355.5655

Email: smile(at)acksmiles(dot)com

Web: http://www.acksmiles.com



For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/new-jersey/dental-implants/prweb11277887.htm