Dr. F. Victor Rueckl, Lakes Dermatology, Las Vegas Announced "Prejuvenation" - A New Trend in Dermatology - Inject Wrinkle Areas Before They Actually Need Treatment

Botox, Dysport and Xeomin are used to counteract wrinkles. The products work by blocking the nerves that contract muscles and soften the appearance of wrinkles.

"Botox is most effective on wrinkles that are not set in their ways. In other words, they are not “dynamic” wrinkles. Dynamic wrinkles are those that appear while one is moving their face, like squinting or frowning," said Dr. F. Victor Rueckl of Lakes Dermatology in Las Vegas.

“If you don’t move the muscle too much, you don’t actually form the wrinkle,” says Lakes Dermatology dermatologist, Rueckl. In fact, according to at least 10 plastic surgeons and dermatologists on RealSelf, an online question and answer community, using Botox preventatively is a great idea.

According to Kris M. Reddy, MD, FACS, “Botox may be helpful to combat dynamic wrinkles before they get worse, and it would take fewer units for correction than if the wrinkles got worse.” David Finkle, MD wrote, “Botox works by blocking a chemical reaction that occurs in the muscle that allows the muscle to contract. Therefore when Botox is injected into a muscle, the muscle cannot contract. If a muscle contraction causes a wrinkle and the muscle is no longer contracting, the wrinkle goes away, or the wrinkle does not form. If the muscle continues to be paralyzed, it will atrophy from disuse, like a stroke victim. An atrophied muscle will not contract normally, [and] future wrinkles may be avoided. So, preventing wrinkles can be successful with Botox, but you will need to maintain the Botox over a long period of time and make sure your injections are made before it totally wears off.”

According to JAMA Dermatology, the new trend is now called “Prejuvenation.” In a study conducted in 2006 on identical twin sisters, Dr. Arndt, a dermatologist and an adjunct professor of surgery at Dartmouth Medical School pointed out the results recently. “The study shows pictures of them 10 to 15 years later and one has a smooth and attractive forehead and the other has the expression lines you’d expect with someone with normal aging.” He went on to say, “We’re not advocating treating infants, children and people in their teens,” he said. “What I would suggest is at whatever point [people] begin to notice and are bothered by some of these things like frown lines or forehead lines … it’s reasonable to consider starting treatment with botulinum toxin type A. It’s easier and more effective to inhibit progression than come in 10 years later and take them away.”

“For the average person to start using botulinum toxin type A in their twenties is overkill,” says Arthur Perry, MD, a board certified plastic surgeon with offices in New York and New Jersey. “There’s a variability in the wrinkles and thinning of the skin, so to do it before the late thirties is probably unnecessary in the vast majority of people.”

“I have seen a great number of women in their 20’s who legitimately have wrinkling starting. It comes down to their genes and their exposure to the sun and there are just some patients who would do well to start Botox earlier than later,” stated Dr. Rueckl of Lakes Dermatology in Las Vegas, Nevada. “I think most physicians will be honest with their patients. If it’s simply too early to start, we’ll tell our patients to come back in 5 years. But if you find an annoying line that you would prefer go away, it’s better to see your dermatologist sooner than later,” he continued.

“Botulinum toxin type A shots are used in three areas primarily; the forehead, the area between the eyebrows and for crows’ feet (around the eyes – smile lines). The prices range from office to office, but a fair session can range from $500 to $1,500.00,” stated Katie Rueckl, office manager at Lakes Dermatology in Las Vegas.

