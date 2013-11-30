Drug Rehab Carrollton Establishes New Helpline for Addicts

Drug Rehab Carrollton’s new toll-free helpline is directing more addicts towards treatment.

Many people in Carrollton, TX suffer from a drug or alcohol addiction. But until recently, addicts had few options to turn for assistance. To alleviate this problem, Drug Rehab Carrollton has created a helpline designed to offer informative advice about substance abuse and where addicts can get the proper assistance they need. The helpline can be reached at (972) 646-3124 and is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Trained addiction specialists can help addicts and their family members learn more about drug rehab centers and programs. Drug Rehab Carroll has also developed a website, http://www.drugrehab-carrolltontx.com, which allows people to access drug rehab information instantly. The website also provides information on rehab programs designed specifically for teenagers. Programs can be found for adults in need of specialized addiction treatment as well.

The goal for the helpline is to provide teenagers and adults valuable assistance in helping them locate a rehab facility which can best help their needs. Becoming well-informed on the subject can help addicts make the right decisions to ensure recovery. Call the Drug Rehab Carrollton helpline today and find out how you can turn your life around.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

About Drug Rehab Carrollton:

By calling Drug Rehab Carrollton at (972) 646-3124 or visiting their website at http://www.drugrehab-carrolltontx.com anyone suffering from a drug or alcohol addiction can find out their options for receiving the proper treatment they need. The helpline and website can help addicts, regardless of age, direct them to the best available facility or just offer general help and advice.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/12/prweb11380656.htm