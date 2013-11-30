Drug Rehab Denton's New Substance Abuse Helpline Provides Assistance for Addicts

Drug Rehab Denton’s new helpline offers advice to people who need help overcoming a drug or alcohol addiction.

The staff at Drug Rehab Denton understands many addicts, especially teens, are unaware of where to turn for overcoming a drug or alcohol addiction. Gaining access to a reliable addiction and recovery center can make the difference in achieving and maintaining sobriety. Drug Rehab Denton establish a helpline designed to assist anyone with the desire to beat substance abuse once and for all.

The helpline can be reached at (940) 220-7132 and is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Callers can speak directly with an addiction and recovery specialist who can provide them with reliable information about drug and alcohol rehab programs and facilities. Many addicts are hesitant to enter a rehab center because they fear the unexpected. Speaking with an addiction expert can help answer any questions addicts may have concerning treatments and therapies in rehab or about the rehab experience in general.

The helpline is just one tool developed by Drug Rehab Denton to help people suffering from chemical dependency. A corresponding website http://www.drugrehab-dentontx.com is also available to provide addition information about treatment options. The website offers a wide variety information on drug rehab centers and the various programs available, including programs specifically for teenagers. Contacting Drug Rehab Denton can provide an addict with the information he or she needs to make the difficult decision to enroll in a rehab program.

About Drug Rehab Denton:

Drug Rehab Denton provides information for adults and teenagers who need help recovering from drug and alcohol addiction. Their toll-free helpline at (940) 220-7132 is a great resource for anyone interested in recovery. Additional information can also be found at http://www.drugrehab-dentontx.com.

