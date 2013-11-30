Drug Rehab Findlay's New Helpline Provides Help for Drug and Alcohol Addicts

The new helpline from Drug Rehab Findlay offers advice to people who need help overcoming serious drug and alcohol addictions.

Drug Rehab Findlay understands that many drug and alcohol addicts, especially teens, do not know who or where to turn to when they need help overcoming addiction and becoming sober. Having a access to a reliable addiction and recovery source can make the decision to become clean and seek treatment easier for many addicts. Drug Rehab Findlay’s helpline is a fantastic resource for any person who would like to overcome a dangerous addiction to drugs and alcohol for once and for all.

People can reach the helpline at (419) 605-4662 and speak directly with an addiction and recovery specialist who can provide them with reliable information regarding drug and alcohol treatment programs and facilities. Many people are hesitant to enter a rehab center because they do not know what will be in store for them. Speaking with someone on the helpline can help answer any questions an addict may have about treatments and therapies in rehab or about the rehab experience in general.

If an addict wants to learn about treatment options before they speak to someone over the phone, they can visit the helpline’s corresponding website, http://www.drugrehab-findlayoh.com. The website offers a wealth of information on drug rehab centers and the various programs available, including programs specifically for teens. Contacting Drug Rehab Findlay can provide an addict with the information he or she needs to make the difficult decision to become sober by committing to completing a rehab program.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

About Drug Rehab Findlay:

Drug Rehab Findlay is a special hotline for teenagers and adults who need help recovering from drug and alcohol addiction. Calling the toll-free hotline at (419) 605-4622 is a great idea for anyone interested in recovery. More information can also be found at http://www.drugrehab-findlayoh.com and by calling the hotline. Acquiring information on drug rehab centers and treatment programs has never been easier thanks to Drug Rehab Findlay.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/12/prweb11380363.htm