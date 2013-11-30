Drug Rehab Round Rock Helps Addicts With New Helpline

A new drug rehab hotline has given the people of Round Rock, TX a place to find reliable addiction and recovery information.

It’s a common problem among people suffering from a drug or alcohol addiction. Where can they get help? For many people in Round Rock, TX, little information was available on local drug treatment programs. It especially affects teenagers and young adults. Many are afraid to talk with their parents or teachers for help for the fear of being judged. To help alleviate the situation, Drug Rehab Round Rock created a helpline dedicated providing addicts the valuable information needed to get the proper help they need.

Drug Rehab Round Rock’s new helpline provides important information that can help them decide to seek treatment for addiction. Adults or teens can call (512) 271-5379 and speak to highly-trained addiction and recovery specialists who can answer any of their questions or concerns. In addition to providing guidance, operators can also direct addicts to treatment facilities with the best programs to fit their needs.

In addition to the helpline, Drug Rehab Round Rock also has created a corresponding website http://www.drugrehab-roundrocktx.com to provide more information about the latest treatment programs available in rehab centers. Drug treatment centers currently provide 45-day inpatient programs and several treatment options for teens and young adults. Addicts of all ages are encouraged to utilize the helpline and the website in their search for information on addiction and recovery.

About Drug Rehab Round Rock:

Drug Rehab Round Rock is devoted to providing information to those suffering from drug or alcohol addiction. Through its helpline and website, addicts can learn about treatment programs available in their area. If you are suffering from substance abuse and need assistance, please call the helpline at (512) 271-5379, or visit http://www.drugrehab-roundrocktx.com for more information.

