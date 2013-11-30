Drug Rehab Shaker Heights Offers Helpline for Teens

A new helpline created by Drug Rehab Shaker Heights can help teenage addicts find the help they need to better their futures and become sober.

It is difficult for anyone to admit they have a substance abuse problem, and even more difficult for a person to tell their friends and family members or to ask for help. This is especially true for teenage drug addicts and alcoholics because they already feel a tremendous amount of pressure from their elder family members and peers. For this reason, Drug Rehab Shaker Heights has created an innovative helpline as a way for teenage addicts to find the help and support they need as they struggle with addiction during one of the most difficult times of their lives. Even though it was designed to help teens, the helpline is available for anyone who is trying to overcome an addiction to drugs and alcohol.

Teenagers who are struggling with substance abuse, or who know someone who is, should call the toll-free helpline at (216) 777-1710 to speak with an addiction and recovery specialist 24/7. The highly-trained counselors understand many of the needs and concerns of young people with a chemical dependency and can provide them with the guidance and advice they need to overcome their addictions. A stay in drug rehab is always recommended because the expertise of professionals who have dedicated their lives to helping people beat addiction is extremely helpful during the recovery process.

Drug Rehab Shaker Heights has also created a website to correspond with the helpline, so that addicts and their family members will always be able to find more information on the rehab options available to addicts. A visit to http://www.drugrehab-shakerheights.com can answer many of the questions a person might have in regards to addiction, recovery, and rehab centers. Anyone who deals with addiction, whether it is directly or indirectly, is encouraged to reach out to the drug addiction specialists through the hotline.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

About Drug Rehab Shaker Heights:

Drug Rehab Shaker Heights is a special hotline for teenagers and adults who struggling with issues relating to substance abuse and addiction. By calling the toll-free hotline at (973) 380-0596 people are able to gain immediate access to an addiction specialist who can provide them with help, guidance, support, and important information regarding addiction recovery. In addition to the hotline, more information can also be found online at http://www.drugrehab-shakerheights.com



For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/12/prweb11380406.htm