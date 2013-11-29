Duncan Lewis provide Pro Bono Legal advice at Global Peace and Unity festival

The Islamic Department at Duncan Lewis Solicitors gave Pro Bono legal advice on the 23rd and 24th November at the Legal Advice Clinic at the Global Peace and Unity festival.

18 Lawyers from the Duncan Lewis Islamic Department attended the Global Peace and Unity event to offer Pro Bono legal advice.

The event, which took place at the ExCel Conference Centre in Docklands, London, is one of the biggest events in the Muslim calendar and attracted near to 100,000 visitors.

Head of the Duncan Lewis Islamic Department, Aina Khan said, "It was a pleasure to lead such a dedicated team, who gave up time with their families over the weekend, and who have vowed to volunteer again next year. This once again shows our continuing dedication to CSR (corporate social responsibility) is reaching down to our staff and helping the wider community. We have been asked by those we met to conduct legal seminars on our specialist areas such as Islamic Family Law, and will be announcing a programme in the coming months."

Since its inception in 2005, the Global Peace and Unity event has been one of the largest worldwide events of its kind and annually draws in tens of thousands of visitors from 5 continents and 132 countries.

As well as lectures from international speakers, the conference also annually hosts other activities including exhibitions, stalls for promoting Islamic business, charitable events and evening nashid concerts.

Over the course of its eight years, the meet has hosted many high-profile speakers; including London mayor Ken Livingstone, British MP George Galloway, and Pakistan’s cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan.

About Duncan Lewis

Duncan Lewis, established in 1998, is the largest civil legal aid practice in the UK and one of the country's fastest growing firms of solicitors, serving both corporate entities and private individuals from offices across London and throughout the UK. A recommended leading law firm by Law Society Lexcel, Legal 500; Duncan Lewis employs over 500 members of staff and was the first law firm to achieve the Investors in People Gold Quality Standard Mark in 2009. Representing over 25,000 clients per year, the company has an excellent reputation in the Administrative Court, High Court and Court of Appeal in the Immigration, Public law and Family/Child Care jurisdictions.

Established areas of law are: business immigration, child care, civil liberties, clinical negligence, community care, crime and fraud, dispute resolution, debt and insolvency, employment, family and divorce, housing, asylum and immigration, litigation, mental health, personal injury, prison law, professional negligence, public law and administrative law, regulatory matters and welfare benefits.

