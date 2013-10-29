eMazzanti Technologies Launches Business Continuity Vault to Help Clients Prepare for their Businesses for Any Disaster

eMazzanti Technologies, IT support consultant in Hoboken, NJ and NYC areas, introduces its new Business Continuity Vault, a data backup & recovery solution.

eMazzanti Technologies introduces the Business Continuity Vault aimed at small and mid sized businesses who want to protect their data from any form of disaster. The data backup & disaster recover solution provided by Business Continuity Vault backs up all the files on your network so that they can be easily transported to another piece of hardware—anytime, anywhere. In the event of a disaster, this solution makes it easy to run all of company’s office by duplicating these files other computers in the cloud, or even from home. This means a company will not have to wait for outdated tape backups but can use any computer linked to the eMazzanti's Business Continuity Vault cloud to continue business with narrowly an interruption.

Snapshots Every 15 Minutes

eMazzanti's Business Continuity Vault solution takes snapshots every 15 minutes of all of the company’s files & software infrastructure, and can restore files anytime from Business Continuity Vault-linked device. It can also replicate a server in the event of hardware failure due to a disaster or otherwise because all of the business’s information are backed up in eMazzanti's Business Continuity Vault.

“Your data is secured with the same level of encryption as a bank. Our data centers are state of the art facilities – complete with biometric security, backup HVAC power and cooling,” said Jennifer Mazzanti, president, eMazzanti Technologies, “Chances are, the data is safer in our data center than it is in your own office.”

The Business Continuity Vault solution is fully managed by eMazzanti Technologies which helps make sure that the customer's device is operational 365 days a year. The device is monitored by our Network Operations Center and we will dispatch technicians if there are any issues with your Business Continuity Vault - free of charge.

Traditional Backup vs. Business Continuity Vault

Here is a comparison of typical disaster scenario how a traditional backup solution differs from the Business Continuity Vault:

*Try and remember where the latest set of backup tapes are located vs. the Business Continuity Vault is immediately ready to get a business up and running.

*Find or purchase and install a tape drive that is identical to the one that made a company’s backup tape.

*Order a new server to be built for the data to be restore as the servers were likely damaged in the disaster vs. within 2-hours, any remote computer is connected to the Business Continuity Vault servers and a fully-operational business can continue working.

*After a new server arrives, it needs to be set up by an expert vs. the Business Continuity Vault and a business is already working as if nothing happened.

*During installation of a new server, there is likely to be errors in the data restoration process vs. the Business Continuity Vault and a business is already working as if nothing happened.

*In spite of a company’s best efforts, the backup tapes could be damaged vs. the Business Continuity Vault and a business is already working as if nothing happened.

High Security Standards

The data security standards eMazzanti Technologies complies to:

•HIPPA/HITECH requirements

•ISO 27001 and SAS 70 (Type II) standards

•Payment Card Industry (PCI DSS) requirements

•Granular access controls for administrators

•Audit logging

•Restricted access to audit log information

•Intrusion detection

•Hardened and dedicated enterprise firewalls

•Intrusion detection

•Threat Management Gateways

•Encrypted backups

More Data Security Information

About eMazzanti Technologies

eMazzanti Technologies’ team of trained, certified experts provide 24x7 outsourced IT support to help ensure business productivity, address challenges of growth, cloud computing, mobility, critical business continuity and disaster recovery demands. The consultancy has special expertise in manufacturing, distribution, retail, financial, architectural, engineering, construction, government, educational, legal services, accounting, marketing communications, and healthcare market segments, while maintaining high customer satisfaction levels. Flexible support plans range from fixed-fee, around-the-clock network management where eMazzanti functions as an extension of a businesses’ IT staff to a custom-solution provided on an as-needed basis.

eMazzanti serves the Hoboken, NJ and NYC area markets as well as regional, national and international business support requirements. The IT firm is Microsoft's 2012 Partner of the Year and on-going Gold Partner, Microsoft Northeast Region Partner of the Year, a four-time recipient of WatchGuard's Partner of the Year and has achieved the Inc. 5000 list for the fourth year in a row. Inc. also ranks eMazzanti in the Top 100 New Jersey Companies. Download the free article: How to Select an IT Provider here. More than 400 companies trust their IT support needs to eMazzanti Technologies. For more information contact: Carl Mazzanti 201-360-4400 or emazzanti.net. Twitter: @emazzanti , Facebook: Facebook.com/emazzantitechnologies.

