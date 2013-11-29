EXHIB-IT! Now Offers Trade Show Consulting and Trade Show Displays for the Healthcare Industry

EXHIB-IT! Trade show display and consulting company now offers trade show displays and expert consulting services for medical companies and other organizations within the healthcare industry. With an in-depth understanding of the enormous potential trade shows hold for healthcare companies looking to expand brand awareness and customer reach, EXHIB-IT! provides the products and know-how to create a strong visual presence for medical device manufacturers, pharmaceutical agencies, hospitals, and other healthcare professionals.

In today’s digital society where both information and disinformation are splashed across the internet at viral rates, it is more important than ever for healthcare companies and medical professionals to get target customers to know, like, and trust them. Medical trade show displays are a vital part of achieving this goal. As a full-service trade show display and consulting company, EXHIB-IT! provides tailor made options for organizations in healthcare who are seeking creative, cutting-edge exhibition designs and layouts that will build an inviting, warm, and friendly atmosphere.

In the ever-changing healthcare industry, advancements in knowledge and technology occur on a daily basis. EXHIB-IT!’s design team specializes in the development of eye-catching medical trade show exhibits, designed to resonate with target audiences and deliver memorable marketing messages to illustrate the benefits of the newest innovations. Displays about medical technology should truly exhibit the advancements important to target customers, while voicing a medical organization’s identity. EXHIB-IT!’s team of consultants can help clients pre-plan their trade show appearance and design an eye-catching presence to do just that.

Consultants and designers at EXHIB-IT! work with clients so that every graphic, word, and detail of the displays draw target customers’ attention and maximize the potential of the time attendees spend at a booth. Medical advancements and new healthcare offerings can be effectively displayed with exhibits that truly engage, including integrated touchscreen technologies, large monitors, interactive iPad technology, and attention-grabbing graphics.

EXHIB-IT! fabric trade show displays are excellent for medical industry exhibits, with large, vivid, emotionally appealing, industry-specific graphics, bright and focused lighting, and a wide range of sizes, shapes, configurations, and accessories.

“At a trade show or convention, it is critically important to make a positive, lasting impression on your potential clients. One of the easiest ways to achieve this vital impression and effectively brand your company is with expertly designed fabric trade show displays,” says DJ Heckes, owner and CEO of EXHIB-IT!

On EXHIB-IT!’s various fabric trade show display options, graphics, slogans, themes, and color schemes can be customized to voice an organization’s brand messages and breadth of capabilities in an impactful exhibit that is hard to miss. Large-scale modular displays present arresting graphics, showcase products and promotional material, and make a memorable impact on potential clients and buyers in the healthcare industry.

EXHIB-IT! is a design and display company that specializes in high quality trade show displays and trade show management services. More information can be found at their official website at http://www.EXHIB-IT.com.

