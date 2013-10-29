EyeCare 20/20, Short Hills Ophthalmology and the Laser Vision Center of New Jersey to Provide Cataract Surgery To 50 Patients this November

VisionHarvest is a 501c3 nonprofit organization providing cataract surgery to those who need it, but have no insurance and can’t afford the procedure.

EyeCare 20/20, along with Short Hills Ophthalmology and the Laser Vision Center of New Jersey will perform cataract surgery at no cost for the fifth straight year during VisionHarvest 2013. VisionHarvest is a 501c3 nonprofit organization providing cataract surgery to those who need it, but have no insurance and can’t afford the procedure.

In September 2010, the United Status Census Bureau reported there was an estimated 50.7 million uninsured Americans- an all time high. As employers continue to shed jobs and reduce workforces, research experts speculate the problem will get far worse in the next few years leading up to the health care law that is scheduled to take effect in 2014.

“Individuals with cataracts and poor eyesight don’t have the time to waste to wait until the government steps in next year, these patients require medical intervention sooner rather than later,” said East Hanover ophthalmologist and Founder of Vision Harvest, Cary M. Silverman, M.D., who organized the program. “This year, our goal is to provide free cataract surgery to more than 50 vision-impaired people without insurance or financial resources.”

Over the next few months, participating eye physicians will evaluate prospective cataract patients and schedule them for their procedure. Eligible patients will have all eye examinations, testing, medications and surgery provided to them at no charge.

Participating ophthalmologists in this year’s Vision Harvest program include:



Michael Farbowitz, M.D.- Short Hills Ophthalmology, Short Hills, NJ

Kenneth Miller, M.D.- Laser Vision Center of New Jersey, West Orange, NJ

Cary M Silverman, M.D.- EyeCare 20/20, East Hanover, NJ

Scott B. Pomerantz, M.D. – Metro Eye Care, Paramus, NJ

For more information, interested patients should call 973-200-8250 to set up an evaluation to determine their candidacy.

Cataracts are a progressive condition that cause the eye's lens to become cloudy and eventually opaque leading to a progressive dimming of your vision. The exact cause of cataracts is unclear, but they occur in everyone as they age. Cataracts may be the result of a lifetime of exposure to ultraviolet rays, and other factors such as cigarette smoking, diet, and alcohol consumption. Cataracts can also occur at any age as a result of other causes such as eye injury, exposure to toxic substances or radiation, certain medications or as a result of other diseases such as diabetes.

About Vision Harvest: Founded by East Hanover ophthalmologist, Cary M. Silverman, M.D., Vision Harvest is a 501c3 non-profit for those that are uninsured and can’t afford to pay for cataract surgery.

About EyeCare 20/20: EyeCare 20/20 has served patients in East Hanover and throughout northern New Jersey since 1986. In addition to LASIK services, EyeCare 20/20 also provides: cataract, Phakic Lenses, Near Vision CK, Corneal Transplants, LACL, EPI-LASIK, and LASEK. For more information, contact EyeCare 20/20 online at http://www.eyecare2020.com or call 973.664.7794.

