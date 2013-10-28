Flypaper Hires New Manager, Adam Vazquez

Flypaper is proud to welcome Adam Vazquez as their new manager.

Flypaper is pleased to announce that they have hired Adam Vazquez as their new manager. Vazquez has a strong background in digital marketing and sales and brings a wealth of knowledge in the digital marketing field.

“I can’t help but be thrilled to be working with the team at Flypaper,” Vazquez said. “They’re a group of good people who are working extremely hard to provide growth to local Chattanooga businesses. Our services provide real value, and we’re beginning to see the market reflect that.”

Since Vazquez’s arrival, Flypaper has seen more local businesses make the move to online marketing with their service offerings and has seen many customers upgrade current packages, an obvious result of Flypaper’s successful product and solution implementations.

Digital Sales Director Ed Bourn said, “We are really excited to have Adam as part of the leadership team at Flypaper. Given his breadth and depth with digital solutions, we know he will be an asset to the team and to our customers.”

Vazquez has extensive experience in market research, competitive analysis, digital marketing and brand strategy. He previously served as a business development representative at a website services agency, a digital strategist at Area 203 and as an independent digital marketing consultant.

Having utilized similar tools in his previous experiences, Adam understands the importance of bringing digital services to the forefront for local businesses and the impact those strategies can have on a company’s bottom line. He has a true appreciation for the product offerings and solutions Flypaper provides their customers.

Flypaper offers a variety of digital marketing services tailored to each business’ needs and goals. Some of these services include search engine optimization, social media marketing, web design, reputation management and search engine marketing. For more information, visit Flypaper’s website at http://www.flypaperchatt.com/.

About the company:

Flypaper provides digital marketing solutions for businesses and organizations throughout the Tennessee Valley. Partnered with the Chattanooga Times Free Press, an institution with over 140 years of serving the Chattanooga region, Flypaper has roots in the community and is invested in helping local businesses succeed in the digital age. Please see their website at http://www.flypaperchatt.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/10/prweb11271865.htm