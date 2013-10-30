Food and Wine Tasting on Nov. 3rd in Morristown Features Culinary Showcase

16th Annual Taste of the Hills food and wine tasting event will take place on Sunday, November 3rd, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Spring Brook Country Club in Morristown, NJ. Proceeds benefit the Adult Day Center of the VNA of Somerset Hills.

Sip, savor and socialize at the 16th annual Taste of the Hills. The fundraising event will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2013 from 5:30–8:30 p.m. at Spring Brook Country Club in Morristown, NJ. Hosted by the Friends of the Visiting Nurse Association (VNA) of Somerset Hills, this year’s event honors the Basking Ridge Garden Club for their many years of partnership. Proceeds benefit the Adult Day Center of the VNA of Somerset Hills.

Taste of the Hills boasts a line-up of the region’s finest food establishments serving samplings of specialty items and signature dishes. Renowned Morristown restaurant Blue Morel is pleased to join the list of participating exhibitors serving a seasonal soup. “Blue Morel Restaurant and Wine Bar at the Westin Governor Morris Hotel in Morristown is proud to partner with the Visiting Nurse Association of Somerset Hills,” said General Manager, Richard Ramos. “As a local, sustainable, farm to table restaurant, we believe that being sustainable starts with the community and giving back to the organizations in the area we call home. We would like to thank the Visiting Nurse Association for all that they do for the community.”

Another event highlight featuring popular Westwood restaurant Caffé Anello and coffee shop Sogno is a cooking demonstration showcasing their signature chocolate dessert crepe. It will be accompanied by a cup of their hand roasted coffee. Culinary expert, owner and Somerset County native, John Vitale is pleased to participate and feels strongly about the positive impact that the VNA services bring to people’s lives. As a child, John accompanied his father, a VNA hospice volunteer, on visits to patient homes. “Experiencing the difference a friendly visit made in the lives of dying patients was very touching to me growing up,” said John.

Additional exhibitors include local favorites such as Bernards Inn, Aoyama, Grain House, Country Picnic, Sublime, and Gary’s Wine and Marketplace. Guests can participate in a silent auction and basket raffle. The collection of merchandise and experiences donated by local vendors and individuals includes unique and popular items. Cocktail parties, an in-home paella party for 20 guests and a scenic plane ride join basket favorites including jewelry, dining certificates and home entertaining merchandise.

The proceeds from this fun evening will support the Adult Day Center of the VNA of Somerset Hills in Basking Ridge. Adult day services at the Center provide a caring and welcoming environment of customized supervision and socialization for the frail elderly or chronically disabled adult who may otherwise have to stay home alone or be prematurely placed in a long term care facility. It also provides support to family members and caregivers by allowing them the freedom to go to work, handle personal business or just relax while knowing their loved one is well cared for and safe.

Tickets for the event are $75 per person in advance and $85 at the door. For reservations and information, visit http://conta.cc/1c0e5q0 or call the event chair at 908-236-6632.

About VNA of Somerset Hills

The Visiting Nurse Association of Somerset Hills and its subsidiaries provide individuals and families with comprehensive, high quality, cost-effective home and community healthcare services, regardless of ability to pay, using partnerships where appropriate. The VNA is a charitable, tax-exempt home health agency and hospice certified by Medicare, accredited by the Community Health Accreditation Program and licensed by the New Jersey Department of Health and Senior Services.

