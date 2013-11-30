Forbes Living to Broadcast a Beneficial Senior Fitness Segment

The trendsetting talk show sheds light on how senior fitness classes are helping America’s older population live longer and healthier lives.

The producers of Forbes Living are excited to announce they are working on a special senior fitness segment. There are now more Americans age 65 and older than at any other time in U.S. history, according to Census Bureau figures. Approximately 40 million people age 65 and over lived in the United States in 2010. Americans are living longer, and physical activity is the key to improve health and age successfully.

The segment will focus on the benefits seniors get from taking a fitness class geared to their generation. Some of the advantages older participants can gain are: improved posture, easier breathing, corrected balance, improved cognitive functioning and reaction time. Exercise cuts the risk of heart disease, stroke, diabetes, Alzheimer's disease and depression, and the classes offer an opportunity to socialize and feel less isolated. “There are so many great fitness programs for the elderly available now.” said producer Lisa Vrancken, “Low-cost classes are being held in communities across the country through a variety of non-profit organizations.” The riveting show, hosted by one of the most successful celebrities in the nation -- Forbes Riley, will air this spring on most cable television networks.

About Forbes Riley

Forbes Riley, recently named America's Most Loved Health & Fitness Innovator, is known for bringing affordable, high-quality fitness, health and household products to consumers world-wide. Known for her marketing prowess, Riley is famous for launching products that solve tough challenges and make everyday life easier. She is an inductee into the Fitness Hall of Fame, the successful businesswoman behind the popular Spin Gym and the author of “E.A.T. A Journal for What You Eat and What’s Eating You”. Riley’s website and social media sites boast a huge following. She also has a regular presence on networks including ESPN, TLC, Fit-TV, Animal Planet, ABC Family, and Home Shopping Network.

About Forbes Living

The groundbreaking talk show combines the most highly recognized product spokeswoman with new and innovative products designed to engage viewers in a fun, informative and entertaining fashion. The show airs on WE (Women’s Entertainment), FOX and ABC broadcast stations, ION and regional news networks. Join the interactive fun on the Forbes Living TV on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn pages. The show's website provides a contact form that business owners can fill out to receive more information.

