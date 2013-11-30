Freedom New Zealand launches invigorating TranzAlpine journey tour covering Christchurch on the Pacific Ocean to Greymouth on the Tasman Sea.

A month on from the eagerly anticipated launch of the all new redesigned Freedom New Zealand website, the tailor-made holiday specialists are delighted to supplement the makeover with a fresh touring option – the TranzAlpline train journey – taking travelers across the idyllic mountainous heart of the South Island.

Spanning a course originating in Christchurch on the Pacific Ocean to Greymouth on the Tasman Sea, travelers will be treated to the most aesthetically pleasing four-and-a-half hour train journey they have ever embarked on.

Targeted at would-be explorers and enthusiasts of the great outdoors, the trusty railroad passes by some of the most dramatic, varied and picture perfect terrain the Kiwi nation has to offer and this unforgettable experience is available to all at a highly competitive rate of just £98 per person.

As part of the incredibly fulfilling package, a simple gaze out of the window to travelers’ left or right will yield a distinguished landscape first taking the form of flat farmland and the Canterbury plains.

This then makes way for many people’s favorite leg of the journey encompassing the magnificent steep gorges and valleys appending the Waimakariri River.

Travelers watch the magic unfold for themselves from the comfortable confines of their carriage as flat arable land steadily transforms into proud peaks as the locomotive powers on through past snow capped summits.

Tourists are entitled to remain in the inside of the carriage for the entire journey but the TranzAlpline train also boasts open air viewing carriages – the perfect way for travelers to appreciate the surrounding landscape while living the cross-country Kiwi adventure to the full.

Arthur’s Pass – a key thoroughfare located around the midpoint of the journey – proudly displays a sign whereby travelers are informed that they are indeed situated 737 meters above sea level. With railroads not typically associated with high ground, this makes the journey that bit more extra special.

Passing through an incredible 19 tunnels and travelling above four viaducts, travelers may not be able to concentrate on eating their in-journey snacks as the breathtaking scenery steals the show.

This Freedom New Zealand experience represents one of the most affordable pursuits for travelers hoping to make the most out of their Kiwi adventure, witnessing numerous eye-opening environments in a relatively short space of time.

For travelers making plans around this thrilling journey, trains out of Christchurch depart at 8:15am daily while at the Greymouth terminus, trains depart at 1:45pm each day.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/12/prweb11380050.htm