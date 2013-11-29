Funny Fur Hosting Raw Food Day Events for Pets

Funny Fur, a Houston pet boutique and supplies store, will be hosting informative food demonstration events about Raw Pet Foods. Training and demonstrations will take place throughout the day on the benefits of feeding a raw food diet.

Funny Fur believes that diet is the foundation of a healthy pet. Their goal is to educate pet owners about the various food options available in the market and to help them find the best food to fit the specific needs of each pet.

Funny Fur's Houston pet supplies store specializes in all natural and holistic pet foods and only offers the best selection in their store. Their store offers pet foods and treats that are all natural, grain-free, free from artificial preservatives, fillers, additives and colorings.

Raw pet food diets have been shown to help animals with a number of ailments, including allergies and skin problems, digestive issues, arthritis, and certain degenerative diseases. It also helps with maintaining a healthy weight, produces smaller stools, gives the coat a lustrous shine and helps with cleaning teeth and improving overall oral health.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Pet parents who attend the Raw Food Day events will receive free samples and special offers on premium raw pet food brands such as Primal, Stella & Chewy's, and Nature's Variety Instinct. Funny Fur is also offering 5% off the purchase of all raw pet foods during the event.

The first Raw Food Day event will be held on November 30th, 2013. Demonstrations are scheduled for each brand with the first one beginning at 11am with information and samples from Nature's Variety Instinct, followed by Stella & Chewy's at 1pm, and Primal pet food at 3pm. Pet parents are welcome to bring their leashed pets to the event.

Please visit Funny Fur's website (http://www.funnyfur.com), Facebook page, or subscribe to their local Houston store newsletter for a schedule of upcoming events.

About Funny Fur

Funny Fur is a premier pet supply store and boutique specializing in designer dog clothes, dog carriers, and other pet accessories for discriminating pet parents. Funny Fur also offers a great selection of all natural and holistic pet foods and treats, raw pet food, and all natural solutions for general household and pet care products. Funny Fur contributes to local animal rescues and other non-profit organizations dedicated to the wellness of animals.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/funnyfur/rawpetfoodday/prweb11380521.htm