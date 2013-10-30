Guinness World Record Gathering of Centenarians at Regency Heritage Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, NJ

40 Centenarians and their families gathered at the world-class Regency Heritage Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Somerset, NJ, to Celebrate Life and a Guinness World Record

Flashes popped and iPhones bobbed up and down for position at the Regency Heritage Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Small children pushed their way past taller adults to get a better view. Gasps of admiration escaped from wide-eyed spectators as “You Make Me Feel So Young” played in the background. The Regency Nursing Center was about to achieve a Guinness World Record!

It was a sight the likes of which has never occurred before in all of recorded history. At the front of the room, being feted for their longevity, sat 40 men and women, all of whom were at least 100 years old.

They came from all over New Jersey, from Bernardsville to Denville, from Hazlet to Highland Park, in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the most centenarians ever assembled in one room. The previous record had been set in the United Kingdom in 2009 when 28 super-seniors gathered at a tea party.

However, this past May, the Regency Jewish Heritage Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in the Somerset section of Franklin Township hosted 38 women and two men and indeed achieved a new Guinness World Record in the process!

Marie Barnes, Corporate Marketing and Public Relations Director for Regency Rehabilitation and Nursing Centers, had a vision to create a large gathering of these wise centenarians. In fact, she wanted to break the world record. Well she did just that.

“The electricity in the room [of centenarians] could’ve lit up the lights across the world,” Marie comments. “Every one of them was beautiful. Beautiful smiles, wonderful stories and collective wisdom. Many great minds full of humor. They truly are amazing people.”

