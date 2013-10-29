Hawkeye Management, the Small Business Loan Company, Acknowledged to the Inc 500 list of Fastest Growing Companies in the Nation

Hawkeye Management is honored on the INC 500 list as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S.

Hawkeye Management was named to the new Inc 500 list of fastest growing privately held companies in the U.S. As a company who provides small business loans and working capital to both new and established businesses, Hawkeye Management plans to continue the company’s growth for several years to come. Hawkeye Management ranked as the 5th fastest growing company in the state of New Jersey and the 3rd fastest growing in the Philadelphia metro area. Hawkeye has a 10,000 sq. foot space is in Bentonville, AR. 90% of the company’s 40+ employees are located in the Northwest Arkansas location.

Congratulations to all the companies who made this year’s list. Inc Magazine publishes the Inc 500 list in print edition of the magazine and print a full list of 5000 fast growing companies on the website.

Furthermore, a small business owner who hangs around the Business Finance Lounge at all knows that Hawkeye Management talks a lot about business credit card financing and other forms of small business financing solutions. One of the reasons it is an important topic is because access to financing is one of the Top 3 Reasons Why Small Businesses Fail. So whether a small business needs/wants a small business loan or some other kind of working capital, grab the new - and free - whitepaper about credit card financing.

Hawkeye Management connects entrepreneurs and small business owners with up to $50,000-$150,000 or more in freely spendable business credit lines. Hawkeye Management understands the mechanics and realities of small business credit better than anyone. Hawkeye Management knows what works, what doesn’t work, and how small businesses can get the credit it needs as quickly as possible.

