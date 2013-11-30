HomeTask Places Charity Board at Headquarters As a Reminder of Their Greater Mission

As the holiday season approaches, HomeTask CEO Jerrod Sessler has been rallying the community and his staff around the greater mission that undergirds everything they do at HomeTask.

As the holiday season approaches, HomeTask CEO Jerrod Sessler has been rallying the community and his staff around the greater mission that undergirds everything they do at HomeTask. To assist in achieving those ends, a charity board now sits at the entrance to HomeTask’s headquarters in Burien, WA. HomeTask currently contributes to many local charities and started its own ‘HomeTask Cares Foundation’ in 2006. Sessler hopes that this charity board serves as a continual reminder that HomeTask exists to serve a mission greater than its own profits.

Sessler recently shared the motivation behind the charity board and his desire to serve, “I was thankful when HomeTask finally got to the point where we could generously support charities because that has been my heart since I founded HomeTask nearly twelve years ago. As a long-time resident of Burien, I see this community as my home and the members of this community as family. I wanted to put up this board as a daily reminder to me and my staff that we exist for something more than our profits. We want to see the people of our community grow and that is why we primarily support local charities. As a Christian, I believe that I have been served by a gracious God and I want to personally and corporately reflect that to those around me. Regardless of the fact that I hope to always keep HomeTask in Burien, I always want to have the mindset that our business would act in such a way that people would miss us if we were to leave the neighborhood.” Sessler also hopes that the charity board will encourage the community and other local business members to learn about and support local charities.

HomeTask has these charities listed currently on its board, but is interested in adding additional local charities as well: Highline Schools Foundation for Excellence, Youth Experiential Training Institute, New Futures, Highline Area Food Bank, Community Animal Resource and Education Society, the Northwest Chapter of Paralyzed Veterans of America, the Burien Little Theatre, and Orphan Relief and Rescue. If any companies are interested in partnering with HomeTask, for the purpose of local charitable giving, as the holiday season approaches then call 206-763-6800 or email pr@hometask.com.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

ABOUT HOMETASK

HomeTask is a multi-brand franchisor of six home services concepts and has over 160 locations nationwide. HomeTask brands currently include Freggies (organic produce delivery), Lawn Army (lawn care service), Pet Butler (pet waste cleanup), Yellow Van Handyman (your pro handyman), and Data Doctors (computer services). HomeTask also provides a service network that connects with other businesses in your area. To find out more, please visit http://www.hometask.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/12/prweb11381337.htm