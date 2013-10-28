Huddle Secures Deal With Auburn University's Raymond J. Harbert College of Business

Auburn University’s Raymond J. Harbert College of Business selects Huddle's content collaboration platform to enable teams to access, share, and work together on information.

Huddle today announced that Auburn University’s Raymond J. Harbert College of Business, long recognized as one of the nation's top public schools of business, has selected its content collaboration platform to enable teams to access, share, and work together on information.

Academic organizations often have geographically dispersed teams that have to work to together on content on a regular basis. These teams can be researchers, investors, academics, or industry bodies and sharing information securely across the firewall and via mobile devices is often a challenge. Being cloud-based, Huddle ensures that all relevant parties – regardless of their location and what device they are using – can securely access, review and comment on content. Huddle provides a central environment where all information can be stored, so that content is not fragmented across people’s desktops, inboxes and personal devices. Everyone can access information quickly and securely, reviewing and approving documents on the move.

“Huddle provides the ideal service for academic organizations as it supports teams that are spread across a variety of different locations and companies,” explains Alastair Mitchell, CEO, Huddle. “With a secure central repository, all parties can access the content they need to regardless of where they’re based or whether they’re on their laptop, PC, tablet or smartphone. We’re delighted that Auburn University’s Raymond J. Harbert College of Business has joined our growing portfolio of education clients.”



