Hudson Abstract Services Professional Announces New Title Agent Donna Rabinowitz, JD to Join Firm's New City Office

In an effort to expand their operation and bring a higher level of service to their customers, Hudson United Mortgage, Title and Insurance has hired Donna Rabinowitz, JD to its title agency division. Hudson Abstract Services offers real estate title services throughout New York and New Jersey.

Dan Rand announced today that real estate title expert Donna Rabinowitz, JD has joined the title agency division of Hudson United Mortgage, Title and Insurance. Hudson Abstract Services Professional, LLC, is located in New City, NY and is dedicated to fast, efficient and accurate title insurance services for real estate transactions throughout NY and NJ. Rabinowitz has over 11 years of real estate experience and is a licensed attorney with a law degree from Boston University School of Law. She was admitted to the New York and Connecticut State Bars in 1987.

“We are delighted to be able to offer the services of Donna Rabinowitz to our customers,” says Dan Rand, Vice President of Hudson United Mortgage, Title and Insurance. “Hudson United is committed to quick and accurate title clearing and closing services. Donna has wealth of New York real estate experience and, being a licensed attorney, she is able to give residential and commercial title counsel as well as act as the reading and clearance officer. That means that our customers will enjoy a real estate transaction that they can be confident in with no headaches.”

Rabinowitz currently lives in Nyack NY with her husband. She has three daughters, ages 24, 18, and 15, and is very active in her community. Rabinowitz is a volunteer at the Hudson Valley Humane Society and the Center for Safety and Change (fka Rockland Family Shelter). She is also a member of the New York State Bar Association. Rabinowitz can be reached at 845-825-8059 or via email at donna.rabinowitz(at)hudsonunited(dot)com.

About Hudson United Mortgage, Title and Insurance Services

Hudson United brings the mortgage, title, and home insurance process all together in one location giving its clients maximum control of their real estate transaction. All of the moving parts of the real estate transaction take place under one roof. The result is a more cost effective, and simplified process. Hudson Abstract Services Professional, LLC issues title insurance policies as an agent for Title Resources Guaranty Company and The Security Title Guarantee Corporation of Baltimore. Their responsibilities include conducting the searches that determine whether a property is properly insurable, including performing comprehensive searches of county records to trace titles to properties and check for existing code violations. Hudson United Mortgage LLC is a full service mortgage brokerage, with total flexibility to place loans with over 15 banks. Hudson Group Insurance Agency helps clients find the best possible insurance for their situation by having the ability to issue policies from over 20 different insurance companies. All three divisions can be found at http://www.HudsonUnited.com.

