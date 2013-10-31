In-Flight Crew Connections Named Finalist at Stevie Awards for Women in Business

In-Flight Crew Connections was announced as a finalist at the Stevie Awards for Women in Business in the category of “Fastest Growing Company of the Year.”

In-Flight Crew Connections is proud to announce that they have been named a finalist at the 10th Annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business in the category of “Fastest Growing Company of the Year.” The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women entrepreneurs, executives, employees and the organizations they run.

In-Flight Crew Connections, an aviation personnel staffing company, is one of four finalists in the “Fastest Growing Company of the Year” category. Other finalists include Cenergy International, Houston, TX; Educents, Oakland, CA and Search Influence, New Orleans, LA.

More than 1,200 entries were submitted this year by organizations and individuals around the world for consideration in more than 90 categories. Finalists were selected by the average scores of more than 150 preliminary judges. Gold, Silver and Bronze winners will be announced at an awards dinner at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on Friday, November 8.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Stevie Awards are conferred in five programs, including The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards. The Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. They are widely considered to be the world’s premier business awards. To learn more, visit http://www.stevieawards.com/.

About the company:

In-Flight Crew Connections has been a global leader since 2002, providing aviation industry staffing solutions. Ranked as one of the fastest growing staffing firms for two years in a row, as well as part of the Diversity Staffing Company list, In-Flight provides professional and experienced personnel. Focused on developing customized solutions that meet the unique needs of their clients, their range of services include: ONe-CALL™ Temporary Crew Services - on-demand supplemental flight crew staffing for pilots, flight attendants, schedulers/dispatchers, aircraft maintenance technicians and engineers; online payroll management; recruitment and international staffing. For more information on all of the flight crew services provided, visit their website at http://inflightcrewconnections.com/.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/Flight-Crew-Services/Temporary-Crew-Services/prweb11291096.htm