Inc. Magazine Honors PrincetonOne in Second Annual Hire Power Awards

For the second consecutive year, PrincetonOne, a total recruitment services provider based in Skillman, N.J., was recognized by Inc. Magazine in its Hire Power Awards, honoring businesses that have generated the most jobs over the past 18 months.

PrincetonOne increased hiring by over 17 percent between January 2012 and July 2013, placing it as one of the top-10 job creators within the human resources industry.

“We are excited to once again be recognized by Inc. Magazine as a top job creator in the human resources industry,” stated PrincetonOne President and CEO Dave Campeas. “As a leading recruitment services organization, we understand the importance of locating and attracting the industry’s top talent. I am pleased that PrincetonOne’s hiring efforts have resulted in such extraordinary success, and I look forward to further developing our team.”

Offering careers in recruiting, business development, account management and human resources, as well as various corporate roles, PrincetonOne employs market leaders who have won more than 220 industry awards. Over the past year, PrincetonOne has expanded its team to include two additional offices and continues to actively seek business opportunities that will lead to further company growth.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that only 222,000 full-time jobs were added in 2012—compare those numbers to the honorees of the Inc. magazine’s Hire Power Awards, which created 69,182 jobs between January 1, 2012 and June 30, 2013.

“For the second year in a row, we are pleased to recognize the employers who are putting Americans back to work for a second time,” said Editor-in-Chief of Inc. Eric Schurenberg. “The Hire Power Awards are the only awards that single out job creators. We think it’s fitting to pay tribute to company founders, not just for their business prowess, but also for their immense contribution to the welfare of U.S. workers and the vitality of the U.S. economy.”

Inc.'s Hire Power Awards are sponsored by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, which is proud to recognize American companies that have greatly increased their workforces. Inc.’s Hire Power Awards celebrates private companies on the forefront of American job creation, giving these businesses the recognition they deserve.

About PrincetonOne

Headquartered in Skillman, N.J., PrincetonOne is a talent services company that creates and implements innovative solutions for unmet recruitment and retention needs. PrincetonOne provides clients with a cohesive strategy for recruiting, retention, staffing assessment and organizational development. Through a comprehensive suite of services, including executive search, recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and contract staffing, PrincetonOne delivers unified recruitment solutions and measurable results for more than 1,000 clients around the world. For more information, visit http://www.princetonone.com.

