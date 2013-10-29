Inc. Magazine Names Advanced Discovery, an eDiscovery company, in its Exclusive Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies--the Inc.500|5000

A litigation support company, Advanced Discovery, Ranks No. 1671 on the 2013 Inc. 500|5000 with Three-Year Sales Growth of 233 Percent

Inc. magazine today ranked Advanced Discovery No. 1671 on its seventh annual Inc. 500|5000, an exclusive ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents the most comprehensive look at the most important segment of the economy—America’s independent entrepreneurs. The companies on this year’s list report having created over 520,000 jobs in the past three years and aggregate revenue among the honorees of $241 billion.

2013 marks the second consecutive year that Advanced Discovery, the leading provider of eDiscovery services, has made the prestigious list. Their growth is well documented in the past year with the expansion of multiple offices and document review facilities to serve their legal and corporate clients across the United States.

“We are honored to be setting this pattern of achievement,” said CEO Mike Driver. “Our customers loyalty and dedicated employees are the reason we received this honor for the second straight year. We leverage the best technologies and have developed time-saving and cost-cutting tools that streamline the eDiscovery process.”

Advanced Discovery’s new real-time metric tool, Advanced Visibility, is an example. Built for corporate legal departments and for litigators, Advanced Visibility provides up-to-the-minute, accurate information and support for individual cases and across the EDRM. This first-of-its-kind eDiscovery management tool allows project administrators to make informed discovery decisions about specific cases and across legal portfolios while providing up-to-date analytics, such as real-time cost tracking, data details and progress updates.

"Not all the companies in the Inc. 500|5000 are in glamorous industries, but in their fields they are as famous as household-name companies simply by virtue of being best at what they do. The honored companies are the hidden champions of job growth and innovation, the real muscle of the American economy,” says Inc. editor Eric Schurenberg.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region and other criteria, are available at http://www.Inc.com/5000

About Advanced Discovery:

Advanced Discovery is a leading provider of eDiscovery services to clients worldwide in both the legal and corporate communities. Our services include computer forensics, electronic discovery, early case assessment, web hosting, document review and paper discovery. Advanced Discovery offers technology solutions that assist law firms and corporations to quickly and accurately reduce vast amounts of electronically stored information into essential and searchable data sets, effectively providing a high-value product at a low comparative cost. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Advanced Discovery maintains locations in Los Angeles, San Jose, San Francisco, Orange County, Century City (California), Dallas, Austin (Texas), Chicago, Overland Park (Kansas), Washington D.C. and New York City. More information is available at http://www.advanceddiscovery.com

