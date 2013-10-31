InfoPro Learning, Inc. Honored by Chief Learning Officer Magazine

InfoPro Learning, Inc. receives Learning in Practice 'Silver' Award for Excellence in Blended Technology.

InfoPro Learning Inc., a Compunnel company, announced that it has received a prestigious Learning In Practice Award from Chief Learning Officer magazine. The company was awarded the Silver Excellence in Blended Technology Award for its accomplishments in deploying a rich mix of technology tools in support of employee education and development.

"The Learning In Practice Awards were established to recognize transformational and visionary leaders in enterprise education," said Norm Kamikow, president and editor-in-chief of the Human Capital Media Group., which publishes Chief Learning Officer magazine. “These winners are the industry leaders who truly champion innovation and transform it into learning and value for their organizations."

“It brings a true sense of achievement to our organization when solutions designed for our customers receive market recognition and win awards for us. This encourages us to continue delivering innovation and excellence to positively impact the business outcomes of our esteemed customers. I thank Human Capital Media Group for recognizing InfoPro with this prestigious award,” said Sonia Wadhwa, COO of InfoPro Learning, Inc.

InfoPro was given the award in recognition of the innovative blended learning solution it developed for the largest power generator in United States for its nuclear plant operations. The learning program utilized simulation-based techniques to train a large number of employees on critical nuclear plant equipment and operations.

InfoPro Learning develops highly effective and engaging courseware, assessment services, mobile learning solutions, learning platforms and managed training services for its customers. InfoPro Learning consistently leads the learning technology space through innovation and top performing tools and solutions around mobile learning, cloud-based platforms, social learning and adaptive learning. Its complete line of learning solutions include advisory services on learning and training strategies, architecture consulting, end-to-end solutions and customer care and support at every step.

ABOUT INFOPRO LEARNING, INC.

InfoPro Learning, Inc., a Compunnel company, is one of the world’s leading, next generation learning solutions providers. Headquartered in New Jersey, InfoPro serves customers globally through its offices in the US, Denmark, India and the UK. The company has been providing learning solutions, performance consulting and learning infrastructure solutions to corporations worldwide for over 22 years. Over 8 million learners benefit from InfoPro Learning’s content and training worldwide. 35% of the global Fortune 500 organizations find their blueprint for success with InfoPro’s learning and digitized content solutions.

