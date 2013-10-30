Insurance Quote Provider InsurancePanda.com Acquires HealthInsuranceQuotes.me and HomeInsuranceCalculator.info

Manhattan-based insurance quote provider Insurance Panda recently acquired the websites HealthInsuranceQuotes.me and HomeInsuranceCalculator.info. This purchase by Insurance Panda, for an undisclosed amount, was largely in an attempt to strengthen their presence in the online insurance quote marketplace.

Previously only dealing in the automobile insurance vertical, Insurance Panda saw much room for growth in the health insurance and homeowners insurance fields. By purchasing these two established businesses, Insurance Panda has successfully expanded their business into the health and homeowners market while simultaneously strengthening their brand.

“Bundling insurance policies has always been a smart idea,” Insurance Panda founder Steffen Heringhaus says, "by buying your car insurance, health insurance, and homeowners insurance from the same company, lots of discounts will start to appear. By offering auto, health, and homeowners, Insurance Panda hopes to move in this direction down the road. Our goal is to present our customers with the cheapest insurance policies imaginable.”

An established health insurance quote provider, HealthInsuranceQuotes.me was founded in early 2013 and provided comprehensive insurance guides, FAQs, and expert answers and relevant consumer news to the American public. Fast and free health insurance quotes were made available for easy comparison. The website and blog received positive feedback from both industry professionals and consumers for it's in depth coverage of important topics such as the Affordable Care Act. It can now be reached at http://www.insurancepanda.com/healthinsurancequotes/

HomeInsuranceCalculator.info was a free informational portal for American homeowners and renters insurance quotes, information and news. The editorial team was assembled by licensed insurance agents and experts, backed up by digital publishing veterans. A partnership with a major insurance technology provider delivered relevant local offers to home insurance buyers from all states of the US. It can now be reached at http://www.insurancepanda.com/homeinsurancecalculator/

About Insurance Panda

Insurance Panda is a free insurance quote provider and insurance information resource located in midtown Manhattan, New York City. Founded in mid-2012 by insurance veterans James Shaffer and Steffen Heringhaus, Insurance Panda has quickly risen to become one of the top insurance quote providers in the entire United States. Previously only selling car insurance, it is now proud to offer auto insurance, health insurance, and homeowners insurance. Feel free to visit InsurancePanda.com for more information.

