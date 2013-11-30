Interior Deluxe Adds Italamp to Their Collection

Beautiful Italamp collection is now available through Interior Deluxe.

Interior Deluxe has always provided stunning lighting collections to its global consumer base. They have added the Italamp collection to their vast inventory. With this new product base, people are flocking more towards the website. Italamp lighting has been in business since 1975, and it has dedicated itself to creating finest Italy lighting. Since then, the company has continued to evolve in a positive way, reflecting the vision, determination, and strength of their founder.

The mission of Italamp is to have a harmonious balance with its clients by creating excellent designs that are full of passion. The company is always looking for new ideas and solutions to lighting problems.

The company has a vision to create high quality products with complete attention to detail along with room for innovation. Italamp continues to provide elegant and original solutions by coming up with modern products with a traditional class.

The company offers suspension lights, chandeliers, ceiling lights, spot lights, floor lamps, wall sconces, and table lamps.

The Burlesque Chandelier from Italamp is made of glass, crystals, metal, and Swarovski elements. This modern lamp has an impressive presence in all rooms and offices. Its metal structure sustains its body made of brown glass with nickel finishing along with spectra crystals. It is available in an 18 candle arrangement.

Joey from Apple Valley ordered the Burlesque Chandelier and is very happy about it, “I got this crystal chandelier from Interior Deluxe and it is absolutely dazzling. Its light effects are stunning and they amaze my guests!”

The 60 3C is a beautiful Itlaian suspension light made of metal and glass. It is both classic and modern, and is made by Murano glass masters. It is available in two different dimensions with two finishing colors. It is a dimmable light and can provide different brightness intensities.

Garry from Campbell expresses his happiness after ordering the 60 3C. “This lamp is different than all others. It looks traditional but performs modern functions. It is exactly what I wanted. I will definitely order more from this collection,” he said.

The Italamp collections are evergreen and can be used in rooms as well as offices. The company is famous for its accessible designs that capture the everyday beauty in stylish yet simple ways. With 30 years of experience, they have built a wide collection of lighting solutions bringing together several contemporary and traditional designs.

