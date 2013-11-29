InventHelp Inventors Develop Novelty Toilet Tissue (JMC-1094)

InventHelp, founded in 1984, is attempting to submit the Team Toilet Paper to companies for their consideration.

Two inventors from Richmond, Vir., have come up with sports-themed toilet tissue.

They developed TEAM TOILET PAPER to mock a rival team. The invention brings laughter and joy to people. The toilet paper features a distinctive, novelty design that is producible in different versions. Additionally, it makes a great gift for sports fans.

The inventor's personal experience inspired their idea. "My wife and I hate a particular team, and we said to each other, 'Wouldn't you like to be able to take that team's logo and wipe your behind or blow your noise with it?'" said one inventor.

The original design was submitted to the Telemarketing office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 12-JMC-1094, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

