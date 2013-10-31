ItsHot.com is Now Offering 50% off on its Collection of Men's Diamond Jewelry

ItsHot.com is Offering upto 50% off on its collection of men's diamond jewelry.

With customer satisfaction being their top priority, ItsHot.com couldn't be happier than they are now after their services and products have been praised so well. The New York based diamond jewelry store has been featured on national television (Fox 5) and also received overwhelming reviews from the one critic everyone believes in – the customers. The jewelry manufacturer is now offering upto 50% off on all its collection of diamond Jewelry.

A regular customer of the store – Ms. Dianne from South Carolina – describes ItsHot.com's diamond jewelry as "unique", “100% authentic” and “qualitative.” In her review, she elaborates on her wonderful experience with the store and states, “I have been extremely pleased with each jewelry item I have purchased. The items I have bought over the years have been of the utmost quality. The best part of the purchasing experience of the site for me is that I am able to see the minutest description of the product I have chosen to purchase and have never been disappointed with any discrepancies in the actual product. I highly recommend this site for buying authentic and quality diamond jewelry.”

Many other new and old customers of ItsHot.com – like Dianne – acknowledge ItsHot.com for offering a great selection of some of the best-designed diamond jewelry in NYC and the rest of the world. The long list of ItsHot.com's fans also include celebrities like Akon, Kim Kardeshian, Sean Kingston, Snoop Dogg, amongst others.

Despite ItsHot.com's celeb-like-status, the store also believes in offering their jewelry at the most affordable prices. What allows them to offer such ingenious, yet affordable diamond jewelry is the absence of unnecessary middle men.

“We manufacture most of the diamond jewelry that we sell ourselves and are selling it both retail and wholesale offering the highest quality, the best selection, and the best prices in the diamond jewelry industry. When you buy from us, you are buying directly from the manufacturer,” says the store's spokesperson.

As a result, ItsHot.com is always offering the most unique diamond jewelry at sale prices in which it sets a reasonable counterpoint between quality and affordability – just one reason why its popularity surpasses other diamond jewelry stores in America. The store focuses on satisfying its customers with every aspect of its services.

This New York jewelry store also specializes in custom jewelry and provides their customers with unique ability to create their completely custom dream designs. Customers can send in their designs be it custom engagement rings, unique wedding bands, pendants or any other jewelry ideas and ItsHot.com's team will work with them to create these designs making their customers dreams come to life.

About ItsHot.com:

ItsHot.com specializes in the manufacture and wholesale of high-end fine diamond jewelry and diamond watch designs. They have a rich experience of 20 years in the manufacturing and wholesale of fine diamond jewelry. They have a vast knowledge of craftsmanship and consumer needs which has helped them develop a fine line of diamond jewelry including men's and women's diamond rings, diamond earrings, diamond bracelets and diamond pendants in white gold, yellow gold, rose gold as well as sterling silver and platinum. To learn more about their stunning collections of diamond jewelry visit their NYC showroom open Mon-Fri 11am-7pm EST or shop securely online 24/7 at http://www.ItsHot.com/

Contact Address:

2 West 46th Street, Suite 602

New York, NY 10036

