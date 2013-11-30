Jan Martic Blue Marlin World Record Holder Catches First Black Marlin Aboard the Ihu Nui

Womens Pacific Blue Marlin world record holder Jan Martic catches her first Black Marlin aboard the Ihu Nui in Kona, Hawaii.

Leading Women's Pacific Blue Marlin World Record holder Jan Martic has an amazing day out on the Pacific ocean offshore from Kona, Hawaii last weekend. Jan went out with Captain McGrew Rice aboard the deep sea fishing vessel, The Ihu Nui hoping to beat her existing Blue Marlin World Record of 642 lbs set back in 2008 at the World Cup. After a full day of fishing, around 4pm HST, without a single catch all day, Jan and Captain McGrew Rice got a surprise on the hook.

As the reel started to go out, they noticed the fish on the line was a bit darker than usual. It didn't take the expert captain long to realize they didn't have a Pacific Blue Marlin on the line. With over 20 years and 3 generations of fishing experience, Captain McGrew Rice know exactly what they had hooked up to. As the excitement grew, Jan Martic began to reel the monster fish in and McGrew yelled out its a Black Marlin! Black Marlins are an extremely rare fish and one of the only places you can catch them in the world is off the Kona Coast in Hawaii.

The deep sea Blue Marlin fishing adventure continued for 45 minutes while Jan worked out her arms pulling in the 205 pound Black Marlin, and at the end of the chase the fish was so tired it just gave up and they reeled what seemed to be a dead fish in to the boat. To add to her World Record, Jan now has an extremely rare 205lb Black Marlin to add to her portfolio of exotic fish catches! Congratulations Jan. Visit Online to find out more about the Ihu Nui.

