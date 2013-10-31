Jeremy K. Ueno, DMD Offering "Teeth in a Day!"

Jeremy K. Ueno now has same-day complete teeth replacement for those who are losing their teeth or have lost all of their teeth.

Campbell, CA dentist Jeremy K. Ueno now offers complete teeth replacement in one day.

For those patients that have teeth that are failing and multiple teeth need to be extracted or if you are already in dentures, Dr. Ueno can now replace all of your teeth in just one visit without dentures. Patients will arrive to his office and and have a complimentary CT-scan taken. From there, he will inform you if you are a good candidate for "Teeth in a day." If you are a good candidate, he will work with your general dentist or prosthodontist to prepare you for your "Teeth in a day" procedure.

On the day of the surgery, Dr. Ueno will IV sedate you for your comfort. All remaining teeth will be extracted and four dental implants will be placed per arch (Upper or lower or both). A new fixed restoration will be permanently screwed into the implants. The patients then go home with a new set of choppers in just one visit that cannot be removed and look and feel like natural teeth.

“We are able to change people’s lives in one visit,” said Ueno. “Instead of patients being limited to dentures after they lose their teeth, we are not only able to fully rehabilitate their mouths, but we can do it in one visit.”

Dr. Ueno is a diplomate on the American Board of Periodontology. He is one of the top laser and implant surgeons in the Bay Area. He also performs many other services such as bone grafting with stem cells, extractions, gum grafting, LANAP laser gum surgery, and IV sedation. He carries a light-hearted demeanor and enjoys establishing a personal relationship with all of his patients.

His office is located at 1930 S. Bascom Ave., Suite 120 in Campbell. Hours of operation are from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, or to schedule an appointment, call 408-371-7616, or use the form at http://www.uenoperiodontics.com/appointment.html.

