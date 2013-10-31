Jessica Caran of Front Page Digital Wins Top Marketing Consultant Award

Jessica Caran of Front Page Digital of Central Missouri won the award for top marketing consultant in the Wehco Digital Advertising Division.

Front Page Digital of Central Missouri is proud to announce that digital media consultant Jessica Caran has won the award for top marketing consultant in the Wehco Digital Advertising division, a very prestigious honor.

Caran has worked with Front Page Digital since its launch in April 2013. Her territory is expanding from the Lake Ozark region to include Jefferson City, MO. She will be getting to know the Jefferson City business community at the Jefferson City Chamber Business Showcase on Oct. 24. Caran is already active in the Lake Ozark Chamber of Commerce, the Professional Business Women’s Association and Big Brothers/Big Sisters.

“The hardest part of my job is being a full-time mom as well,” Caran said. “Having [my son] in my life has really given me a new level of respect for those professionals who have children and ambitious career goals. Sometimes I’m sad to think I’m no longer staying home with him, even part time, but I love what I do. I love talking to people about their business and finding the tools that can help them succeed.”

WEHCO Media, headquartered in Little Rock, AR, consists of 14 daily newspapers, 11 weekly newspapers, 13 cable stations and four digital agencies across six states. Additional information can be found at http://www.wehco.com/.

The Jefferson City News Tribune was founded in 1865, and has been the advertising source that central Missouri businesses turn to when marketing their products or services. Today, News Tribune is much more than a newspaper. With the addition of Front Page Digital, Central Missouri Newspapers now hosts a complete suite of integrated media products that connect businesses to the targeted consumers they need to grow their brand successfully and to drive revenue.

Each month, News Tribune, Front Page Digital, and its affiliated websites receive 1.4 million page views, according to Google Analytics. Now, with the addition of Front Page Digital, their proven strategy for reaching influential, local consumers will expand businesses in ways owners never thought possible. For more information, visit their website at http://www.frontpagedigital.net/.

