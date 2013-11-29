Joey Swoll's #TrainHarderThanMe Hashtag Reaches Nearly 500k

Bodybuilder and SHREDZ sponsored athlete Joey Swoll started the hashtag #TrainHarderThanMe to unite the fitness community and the community has shown its support.

SHREDZ Supplements, the fastest growing name in the health and fitness industry, along with fitness model Joey Swoll have announced that, according to Statigram, the original hashtag #TrainHarderThanMe has topped 300,000 uses on Instagram and, per Hashtracking, more than 150,000 mentions on Twitter. This comes less than two years after Joey Swoll created the hashtag in hopes of helping unite the entire fitness community

The Chicagoland-native started using the hashtag as a way to challenge others to push their bodies as rigorously as he did and found that there was a small community that consistently used it. After realizing the power of a hashtag, Joey started using it on all of his social platforms, challenging anyone in the fitness community and holding them accountable for their own progress. #TrainHarderThanMe has grown into a rally cry for Joey Swoll and any person who goes to the gym to let them know that they are not working out alone.

Joey Swoll says this milestone shows how hard the fitness community is actually working towards their goals and how the fitness community values a positive attitude.

“Sure, I started this hashtag, but there is no way I am putting up almost a half a million posts with it. All those posts are from the hundreds of thousand of people out there who believe that we should be united through fitness. There is so much hate that our community receives from outside, and there is even more hate that we throw at each other. So, to know that we can actually start a movement of pure unity and motivation makes me feel like I have truly impacted fitness in a positive way. And, it shows me that others out there share my passion.”

