Jolander Headley Attends The Links, Incorporated Induction Ceremony

Headley of Joe’s Music Center and Performing Arts Inc. attended The Links, Incorporated Induction Ceremony for Condoleezza Rice.

On Friday, Oct. 4, Jolander Headley, of Joe’s Music Center and Performing Arts Inc. (JMC), was privileged to attend The Links, Incorporated Induction Ceremony for 66th US Secretary of State, Condoleezza Rice. The ceremony took place at the Four Seasons Hotel Silicon Valley in Palo Alto, California.

The Links, Incorporated is a not-for-profit international corporation, established in 1946, and is comprised of 12,000 professional women of color across the US and the Bahamas. As one of the US’s oldest and largest volunteer service organizations, they work hard to enrich, sustain and ensure the culture and economic survival of African Americans and others of African ancestry. The members, made up of business owners, civic leaders, activists and volunteers, log more than 500,000 documented hours of community service annually.

The Links, Incorporated honors those individuals who have performed outstanding and exemplary services for their communities.

“I was honored to meet one of the most influential African-American women of our times and to welcome her to Linkdom. The opportunity to tell her ‘Thanks’ for all that she has done for our country and being such an outstanding role model meant the world to me,” said Jolander Headley.

Other distinguished and honorary members of The Links, Incorporated include Rosa Parks, Elizabeth Duncan Koontz, Marian Anderson and Leontyne Price.

Joe's Music and Dance Academy's, a division of JMC, mission is to provide students of all ages the skills they need to enjoy arts, entertainment, music and dance throughout a lifetime. As one of the premier music and dance schools in New York, they provide music and dance lessons, group dance classes, group music lessons and group singing lessons in a private or group setting as well as offsite programs. Their university-trained teachers are qualified specialists in their disciplines. All teachers are subject to background checks and teach the way students want to learn. Their facilities are state-of-the-art with professional dance floors to reduce fatigue and prevent injuries. They provide comfortable practice rooms with pianos and other instruments. They also offer hassle-free and low-pressure recitals. A free recital DVD will be given away for every family with purchase of one of the available package options. Currently, they offer annual field trips to Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center at nominal cost. They also have competitions and scholarship opportunities. Visit their website for more information, http://www.joesmusiccenter.org.

