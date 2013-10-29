L&B Motors Announces Social Media Presence

L&B Motors is on Facebook, Twitter, Google+, and Foursquare.

L&B Motors, offering used cars and trucks for sale, now has a presence on four social media outlets.

The social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and Foursquare will be used for customer service, communicating specials and deals, displaying new inventory, and highlighting customers.

A link to each of the social media sites is available through L&B’s website.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

L&B currently has a 1966 Chevrolet Impala 2DR for sale that came from a local estate. It sat in the former owner’s garage for 19 years and was just tuned up and serviced this month. L&B also has other vehicles on special right now, such as a 2004 Ford Ranger XL regular cab, a 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis LS 4D, and a 2001 Ford Explorer Sport. Down payments start as low as $1,500 depending on the applicant, and they offer up to $10,000 of in-house financing.

L&B Motors is located at 2364 Gordon Highway in Augusta, GA. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. To browse a their selection of available vehicles, visit their website at http://www.lbmotorsaugusta.com. They can also be reached at 706-738-4744.

About the Company:

L & B Motors offers the finest pre-owned and used cars for sale anywhere. L&B was established in 1982 in Augusta, GA by Steve Childs and his father, Bobby Childs. They are three generations strong and have been in the current location for 31 years and in the automobile business in Augusta since 1950. L&B Motors, Inc is family-owned and operated and has proudly served Fort Gordon and the surrounding areas. L&B Motors, Inc. are proud longtime members of the Georgia Independent Automobile Dealers Association and the National Independent Automobile Dealers Association as well as an Accredited Member of the BBB with an A+ rating. See their inventory of quality used trucks and cars, and learn more by visiting their website.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/used-cars/used-trucks/prweb11280005.htm