Lawrence, Lonon & Rudasill Named in "Best Law Firms" List

Lawrence, Lonon & Rudasill Receives Honor

Lawrence, Lonon & Rudasill was recently named as a Tier 2 firm in Greenville, SC for family law by U.S. News - Best Lawyers® “Best Law Firms” in 2014.

Firms included in the list are recognized for professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. Achieving a tiered ranking signals a unique combination of quality law practice and breadth of legal expertise.

The U.S. News - Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes the collection of client and lawyer evaluation, peer review from leading attorneys in their field, and review of additional information provided by law firms as part of the formal submission process. To be eligible, a law firm must have at least one lawyer listed in the 19th edition of the Best Lawyers in American list for that particular location and specialty.

Ranked firms, presented in tiers, are listed on a national and/or metropolitan scale. Receiving a tier designation reflects the high level of respect a firm has earned among other leading lawyers and clients in the same communities and practice areas for their abilities, their professionalism, and their integrity.

Lawrence, Lonon & Rudasill Law and Mediation Center is an experienced law firm with practice areas in real estate, family law, estates and probate, civil litigation, personal injury, and mediation. It is located at 134 Oakland Ave. in Spartanburg, SC.

For more information, please visit their website at http://www.lawrencelonon.com.

Lawrence Lonon & Rudasill is dedicated to providing personal attention and consistent, professional service. They represent their clients in the same manner in which each attorney would want to be represented - with respect, reliability and efficiency. With more than 55 years combined attorney experience in the practice of family law, real estate law, personal injury, civil litigation, and estate and probate, they are one of the most respected law firms in the Greenville-Spartanburg area. For more information about the law and mediation center, please visit their website at http://www.lawrencelonon.com.

