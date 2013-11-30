LBS Builders Merchants Offers Peace of Mind with New 15-Minute Delivery Window Service

The new tracking and delivery time slot options are free with any parcels shipped via DPD.

LBS Builders Merchants, who offer quality, building supplies to buyers around the UK, have recently introduced a new delivery tracking service for their online customers. The new service is part of a new shipping method from partner B2B postal company Dynamic Parcel Distribution (DPD) and includes full vehicle tracking and delivery estimates with a minimum 15 minute time slot, allowing buyers to see exactly when their parcel is set to arrive. LBS Builders Merchants, who are already popular for their quality customer service, introduced the program a new improvement to their postage and delivery options.

New 15 Minute Delivery Window

The new tracking and delivery time slot options are free with any parcels shipped via DPD. The shipment is similar to standard post, but buyers receive a notification email the day after placing their order with an estimated shipping time and an estimated delivery window. From there, the new features allow the buyer to click on a map and view the delivery truck on its route, where they can keep track of where the truck is and where it is on its route. The estimated delivery time slot updates throughout the day, to finally give a 15 minute delivery window for package delivery. LBS Builders Merchants hopes that the new service will allow more packages to be delivered safely, and allow buyers to wait for their order without having to worry about long waits or missing the delivery window.

Other Services

LBS Builders Merchants also offers a few additional new features for buyers who are not at home when the order is scheduled to deliver. Each DPD shipment comes with options for delaying the delivery or delivering to neighbours. Some of the options include next-day delivery, as well as choosing which house to deliver too, so that buyers can make arrangements for an at-home neighbor to take the package, or reschedule it to be delivered at a more convenient time. As most LBS Builders Merchants packages require an adult signature for delivery, it is not possible to leave them at the door.

LBS Builders Merchants Shipping Policy

The shipping policy at LBS Builders Merchants remains the same for anyone who makes an online purchase. The majority of orders are shipped within 24 hours, allowing next business day delivery in most cases. Buyers have the option to select from a number of mailing services including Royal Mail First Class, Parcel Force, and APC Overnight, although the new tracking service and delivery window is only possible with DPD. Most should receive a confirmation email and shipment method confirmation after the details of the order are confirmed.

Reception

While a new addition to LBS Builder's Merchants online customer service options, the new delivery tracking and 15 minute delivery time-slot is already popular and well received by customers.

"I ordered the product online and immediately received a confirmation of order by email. Shortly after that, I received confirmation that the product had been picked for delivery.I then received confirmation it would be delivered the following day. I then received confirmation first thing in the morning it would be delivered between 14.27 and 15.27 giving me options for delivery if I was not available. The product arrived with a smiley happy man at 14.30. The service was absolutely extraordinarily good and by far the best I have ever had from an online service. It's a pity they are not all like this!" - Christine Browning

While a relatively simple addition to their shipping services, time tracking and shorter delivery time-slots offer consumers peace of mind and convenience when waiting for parcels.

To further enhance customer service LBS has also introduced a specific stock transfer lorry, which travels around the 15 branches across South Wales,on a daily basis, to ensure that stock can be transferred in if an order comes through and is unavailable.

About LBS Builders

LBS Builders Merchants was founded in 1931 by J. Earnest Davies, and is today one of the most trusted building supply retailers in the country. With branches across the UK, LBSBM has the resources to quickly and efficiently deliver our stock across the nation. Our dedication to quality products is second only to our commitment to providing exceptional customer service.

Visit our store to find a wide range of construction tools and supplies to meet all of your building needs.

