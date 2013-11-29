Leggett Immobilier Voted "Best Estate Agency in France"

Leggett Immobilier have been officially crowned as the best estate agency in France.

At a prestigious ceremony in the west end of London Leggett Immobilier were officially crowned as the best estate agency in France.

The International Property Awards are sponsored by Virgin Atlantic and the judging panel is made up of 70 of the most respected names in the property industry. Leggett Immobilier competed against a number of real estate companies in France to receive this recognition and were the clear overall winner.

Europe’s finest estate agents and property consultants gathered at the glamorous Grosvenor House Hotel in London on Tuesday, September 24th to watch Trevor and Joanna Leggett go up to receive the award.

The judges took almost three months with their deliberations and were looking at customer service, innovation, marketing and overall excellence and Leggetts led the field in all areas – Chief Executive, Trevor Leggett commented:

“We were delighted to be crowned as the best agency in France and this is testament to the hard work put in by all of our staff and agents.

"We are a family firm and we all know that the customer comes first. It’s lovely to pick up awards but the real recognition of our hard work is that over one in ten British buyers of French property now do so through Leggett Immobilier. Our business is expanding and we are looking for hardworking, trustworthy and professional agents all over France to join our team – maybe this award will help to continue attracting the best people out there”

