Lester Senior Housing Community to Host Elder Law Seminar for Attorneys in Other Specialties for CLE Credits; Presented by Yale Hauptman on November 14

Complimentary Program Presented by Elder Law Attorney Will Address Long-Term Care Planning, Benefits, Medicaid, Guardianship and More at Whippany, N.J. Senior Community

Elder law attorney Yale Hauptman of Hauptman & Hauptman, PC in Livingston, N.J. will present a free seminar titled, "The Top Ten Things Non-Elder Care Law Attorneys Need to Know About Elder Law: A Primer for the Non-Elder Attorney" on Thursday, November 14, 2013. The seminar will be held at the Lester Senior Housing Community, 903-905 Route 10 East in Whippany, in the Heller Multi-Purpose Room. Breakfast will be served at 8:00 a.m. and the presentation will run from 8:30 to 10:00 a.m.

The program is open to attorneys in non-elder care practices as well as other professionals who work with the elderly. Attending lawyers who submit an evaluation form will receive1.5 CLE credits that meet 2013 requirements. The seminar will be co-sponsored by Larry Aronson, owner of HomeWatch CareGivers in South Orange.

Topics to be covered in Hauptman’s talk include:



Long term care planning for individuals and business owners

Estate planning

Asset protection before or after admission to a nursing home

Powers of attorney

Some pitfalls of guardianship

Elder law issues for the matrimonial attorney and personal injury attorney

The ins and outs of Medicaid look back

Overview of VA benefits

Irrevocable trusts

The Lester Senior Housing Community, located on the Aidekman campus of the JCC MetroWest in Whippany, N.J., is one of four senior living communities owned and managed by The Jewish Community Housing Corporation of Metropolitan New Jersey (JCHC). To register for this elder law seminar online, go to http://bit.ly/19PTRgM or call Mark Sinclair, JCHC Community Liaison Coordinator at (973) 518-0993.

About the Jewish Community Housing Corporation of Metropolitan New Jersey

Founded in 1982, the Jewish Community Housing Corporation of Metropolitan New Jersey (JCHC) owns and manages more than 470 apartments in four buildings for older adults in Morris and Essex counties in northern New Jersey. The non-profit organization offers seniors a range of options in terms of services, amenities, location, and cost, all within a traditional Jewish environment. The JCHC provides housing, programs, and services for the independent elderly as well as those who need assisted living. For more information, go to www(dot)jchcorp(dot)org.

