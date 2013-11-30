Local Portland Fitness Center Raises Funds for Typhoon Haiyan Relief Aid

The local Portland fitness center, Fit Body Boot Camp, raised funds in support of UNICEF’s Emergency Response efforts in the Philippines through series of fitness fundraisers.

When owner and operator of the Portland fitness center called Fit Body Boot Camp, Emily Johnson, saw reports on how devastating the damage was from Typhoon Haiyan, she felt compelled to do her part to help raise funds for UNICEF’s Emergency Response effort and disaster relief.

She explains, “The tragedy in the Philippines is heartbreaking and it's difficult to comprehend what they must be going through. Part of my mission as a small business owner is to give back in meaningful ways and what could be more meaningful than donating money that literally saves lives. I'm thrilled that in the course of only one week we were able to raise a total of $640 ($320 and then our match) to help with the relief, rescue, and recovery efforts.”

Johnson was able to raise funds for UNICEF’s Emergency Response effort by holding two fitness challenges at her Portland Fit Body Boot Camp. Participants could choose between a 14-Day Fat Furnace (if they were not already members of the boot camp) for a $67 donation or a one day “Bootcamp Relief” workout for a minimum donation of $10. After collecting $320, Portland Fit Body Boot Camp matched the total raised by their boot camp members and donated a grand total of $640 to UNICEF’s disaster relief efforts.

Being a fitness professional for almost 10 years, Johnson admits that it was an easy choice to bridge her fitness business and her fundraising efforts together because they both serve to make people feel better.

She says, “We want to help people live better, more remarkable lives and truly believe that by helping them make meaningful progress with their fitness goals, they will be able to conquer goals and make improvements in all other areas of their lives. We get people pretty phenomenal results too.”

Located at 3228 SE 21st Avenue, Portland, OR 97202, Fit Body Boot Camp is open five days a week and holds sessions Monday through Friday (excluding Wednesdays) at 6am, 7am, 8am, 9am, and on Saturday at 7 am, 8 am.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/portlandfitnesscenter/portlandgym/prweb11381444.htm