Louis Berger Senior Project Manager Lands Spot on Airport Business' "Top 40 Under 40"

The Louis Berger Group, Inc. (Louis Berger) is pleased to announce that Fin Bonset, senior project manager for the firm’s global aviation division, was named among Airport Business’ “Top 40 Under 40” this year.

The Louis Berger Group, Inc. (Louis Berger) is pleased to announce that Fin Bonset, senior project manager for the firm’s global aviation division, was named among Airport Business’ “Top 40 Under 40” this year. The list, an initiative launched by the magazine last year, recognizes the industry’s leading up-and-coming individuals who have demonstrated successful careers and are actively involved in their communities.

“Congratulations to Fin on this well-deserved recognition,” said Andy Bailey, senior vice president in charge of the firm’s global operations group. “Fin has dedicated much of his career to teaching others about emerging aviation trends and principles, and we are excited to see what new opportunities await him as he works to shape the future of our firm’s practice, and the industry overall.”

Bonset, based in the firm’s Miami office, has more than 16 years of experience in airport planning and previously ran his own consulting business before starting with Louis Berger last April. After earning both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the Florida Institute of Technology, he began his career as a junior airport planner, eventually holding senior level planning positions with international firms working in Latin America. Currently, one of his biggest projects at Louis Berger is serving as the airside demand/ capacity analysis expert for a new cargo airport in Fortaleza, Brazil.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Some of the most recent aviation projects the firm has been involved in include the expansion of Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan; construction of a new international terminal in Port Louis, Mauritius; construction of a greenfield airport in Quito, Ecuador; and development of an aircraft parking plan for New Jersey’s Morristown Municipal Airport to accommodate travelers in preparation for Super Bowl XLVIII.

Louis Berger is committed to developing cost effective, sustainable strategies that allow airport operators to plan and implement projects and programs necessary to meet both present and future demand. Among the firm’s professionals are recognized experts in airfield engineering and design, environmental planning, program management and providing financial and operational management support to airports worldwide.

About The Louis Berger Group, Inc.

The Louis Berger Group is an internationally recognized consulting firm that provides engineering, architecture, program and construction management, environmental planning and science and economic development services. We are a trusted partner to federal, state and local government agencies; multilateral institutions; and commercial industry. To this diverse client base, we bring strategic vision and an entrepreneurial spirit, developing innovative solutions to some of the world’s most challenging problems. With a resource base of more than 6,000 professionals and affiliate employees in more than 50 countries, we are able to respond to local conditions while providing clients with the technical resources and rapid response capabilities of a leading global organization.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/11/prweb11285872.htm