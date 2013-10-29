Lung Cancer Asbestos Victims Center Now Urges Auto Mechanics Who Have Been Diagnosed With Mesothelioma To Call The Them For Vital Facts About Mesothelioma Compensation

This week, the Lung Cancer Asbestos Victims Center has created a list of all automotive parts that contained asbestos from the 1950s up until the 1980s and asks that all auto mechanics diagnosed with mesothelioma call them at 866-714-6466 for the contact information for the nation's top mesothelioma attorneys. The goal of the list is to help educate anyone who was an automotive technician during the previously mentioned time periods, where asbestos was known to be used in the manufacturing of automotive parts. http://LungCancerAsbestosVictimsCenter.Com

The Lung Cancer Asbestos Victims Center is now urging diagnosed victims of mesothelioma, or their family members, to call them for the names and specific contact information of the most experienced mesothelioma lawyers in the United States if the victim was an automotive mechanic in the time frames between the 1950s and 1980s.

Compensation for these types of individuals can easily exceed a million dollars, but compensation for this rare form of cancer is directly related to the skill of the attorney that represents their clients. For more information, diagnosed mesothelioma cancer victims, or their family members are urged to call the Lung Cancer Asbestos Victims Center anytime at 866-714-6466.

What types of auto, or truck parts could have exposed auto, or truck mechanics to asbestos between the 1950s, and 1980s?



Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Auto & truck brakes

Auto & truck brake linings

Auto & truck mufflers

Auto & truck clutches

Auto & truck head gaskets, and cylinder rings

Auto & brake fire walls

Auto & truck valve rings

The Lung Cancer Asbestos Victims Center says, "According to the CDC the states with the highest incidence of a rare form of cancer called mesothelioma include: Maine, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Washington, and Wyoming. However, based on the calls we receive we believe California, Texas, Florida, New York, Ohio, Maryland, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Georgia, Louisiana, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico, Utah, Idaho, Nevada, North Dakota, Oregon, and Alaska should also be on the list."

Aside from auto repair facilities, other high-risk workplaces for asbestos exposure and mesothelioma include the US Navy, shipyards, power plants, manufacturing factories, chemical plants, oil refineries, mines, smelters, aerospace manufacturing facilities, construction work sites, railroads, or automotive manufacturing facilities. http://LungCancerAsbestosVictimsCenter.Com

According to the CDC, mesothelioma is a type of cancer that is 100% related to exposure to asbestos. As long as the victim, or their family members, can prove the exposure to asbestos, the center will do everything possible to help connect them one of the most experienced mesothelioma lawyers in the nation. These skilled mesothelioma lawyers consistently get the best financial compensation results for their clients."

For more information, diagnosed victims of mesothelioma and asbestos related lung cancer are urged to call the Lung Cancer Asbestos Victims Center anytime at 866-714-6466. http://LungCancerAsbestosVictimsCenter.Com

For more information about a rare form of cancer caused by exposure to asbestos called mesothelioma, please visit the US Centers For Disease Control's web site: http://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/preview/mmwrhtml/mm5815a3.htm



For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/10/prweb11257390.htm