Mindfulness Expert and Author Dr. Inna Khazan to Present Workshop at the Biofeedback Federation of Europe Annual Meeting in Venice, Italy

In a 2-day workshop at the BFE Annual Meeting, Dr. Inna Khazan will share her expertise in the field of biofeedback and mindfulness with a global audience of health professionals. As part of its ongoing effort to educate communities around the world in the use of biofeedback, the BFE will also host a webinar featuring Dr. Khazan and her Mindfulness approach.

The Biofeedback Federation of Europe, is pleased to announce that Dr. Inna Khazan will be presenting a workshop at their upcoming Annual Meeting taking place February 11-15, 2014 in Venice, Italy. In her workshop, "Mindfulness and Acceptance Approach to Biofeedback", participants will learn how to apply mindfulness and acceptance techniques to their biofeedback practice in order to help their clients reap the benefits of biofeedback and learn to avoid getting stuck in unproductive attempts to control their internal experience.

According to Dr. Khazan, "Biofeedback is often described as a way to help people control their physiological responses. However, research shows that efforts to control one's internal experience can be counterproductive and lead to exacerbation of the problem. In contrast to unhelpful efforts to control internal experience, the Mindfulness and Acceptance approach to biofeedback can help people experience change through mindful, non-judgmental awareness and acceptance."

Dr. Khazan will also be presenting an upcoming webinar hosted by the BFE on "Mindfulness and Biofeedback". In this one-hour webinar scheduled for January 23, 2014, Dr. Inna Khazan will introduce specific applications of mindfulness and acceptance techniques, together with biofeedback, to various psychophysiological disorders - including anxiety, headaches, hypertension, and chronic pain - with the goal of improving client outcomes.

Mindfulness and Biofeedback both offer us helpful ways to respond to difficult emotions and physical pain. When asked about the benefits of combining the two methods, Dr. Khazan explained, "Mindfulness enables us to pause long enough to make a choice of response. Skills learned through biofeedback are a large part of that chosen response."

About Dr. Inna Khazan

Inna Khazan, Ph.D., BCB, is a Clinical Instructor of Psychology at Harvard Medical School, where she teaches biofeedback. A clinical psychologist specializing in health psychology and biofeedback, Dr. Khazan also maintains a private practice in Boston, working with clients presenting with various psychophysiological disorders, using both biofeedback and mindfulness-based approaches to psychotherapy.

Dr. Khazan is the author of the book “The Clinical Handbook of Biofeedback: A Step-by-Step Guide to Training and Practice with Mindfulness”. (April 2013, Wiley-Blackwell, ISBN: 978-1-119-99371-1)

BFE Annual Meeting - February 11-15, 2014 - Venice, Italy

The BFE Annual Meeting will take place February 11-15, 2014 in Venice, Italy at the Instituto Universitario Salesiano Venezia (IUSVE). The interdisciplinary biofeedback conference is designed to nurture communication and education between specialists from a variety of fields. Experts from neurofeedback, biofeedback, psychology, medicine, physical therapy, education and other disciplines come together to share and learn.

About the Biofeedback Federation of Europe

The Biofeedback Federation of Europe (BFE) is community interest company in the UK leading the way to share knowledge in the field of biofeedback. Through its “Learn From the Best” program, it offers a variety of webinars, online classes, courses, software and workshops with applications in healthcare, mental health, optimal performance and sport. Content is developed independently by International Research & Education Project teams. For more information, visit the BFE Online Shop.

