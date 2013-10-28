Mining Expert Marin Katusa Joins Frank Curzio on S&A Investor Radio

Katusa, editor of Casey Energy Report, warns, “Investors should take caution when it comes to gold stocks.”

Marin Katusa, financial analyst for Casey Research, joined Stansberry & Associates S&A Investor Radio podcast to discuss the recent slump in gold stocks. “Many gold newsletters are bullish no matter what the conditions,” Katusa said. “[But] the downturn in gold is not over, and we should expect to see more pain ahead.”

Show host Frank Curzio called Katusa one of the greatest stock pickers in the mining industry. “When mining legends like Doug Casey and Rick Rule have questions about companies they go to Marin to get answers,” said Curzio. In the interview, Katusa revealed two junior resource stocks to buy along with “a low-risk play that everyone investing in uranium should have in their portfolio.”

You can listen to the entire interview here.

S&A Investor Radio is an independent financial research podcast that focuses on investing, economics, and current events. Hosted by Frank Curzio, S&A Investor Radio features guest interviews with some of the smartest people on Wall Street, including investors, financers, bankers and financial journalists. Recognized as an expert in the small cap sector, Frank keeps his listeners updated with all the latest financial trends and helping them to make smarter investment decisions every Thursday afternoon.

Marin Katusa

Marin Katusa, an accomplished investment analyst, is the senior editor of Casey Energy Dividends, Casey Energy Confidential, and Casey Energy Report. He left a successful teaching career to pursue analyzing and investing in junior resource companies. In addition, he is a regular commentator on BNN and he is a member of the Vancouver Angel Forum where he and his colleagues evaluate early seed investment opportunities. Marin also manages a portfolio of international real estate projects. Using advanced mathematical skills, he has created a diagnostic resource market tool that analyzes and compares hundreds of investment variables. Through his own investments, Marin has established a network of relationships with many of the key players in the junior resource sector in Vancouver. Marin has the connections, the mathematical and analytical acumen to bring the best investment ideas and most promising private placement offerings to Casey Research subscribers.

Frank Curzio

Frank Curzio is one of America's most recognized experts in the small cap sector. He is the voice behind S&A Investor Radio, as well as the editor of S&A’s Small Stock Specialist, and the exclusive emerging technology micro-cap advisory, Phase 1 Investor.

Before joining Stansberry, Frank lived and worked in New York City writing for TheStreet.com. He is still mentioned numerous times on Jim Cramer's Mad Money, and has been a guest on Fox Business News, Stansberry Radio, and CNBC's The Kudlow Report and The Call.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/Frank-Curzio/Marin-Katusa/prweb11273791.htm