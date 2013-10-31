Mirena Lawsuits Mount, as Bernstein Liebhard LLP Notes More than 400 Mirena IUD Lawsuit Filings in State, Federal Litigations

The Firm is evaluating Mirena lawsuits on behalf of young women who allegedly experienced spontaneous migration of the IUD, resulting in uterine perforations, organ damage, scarring, infertility and other serious Mirena complications.

Mirena lawsuit (http://www.themirenalawsuitcenter.com/) claims continue to mount in courts throughout the country, as Bernstein Liebhard LLP notes that claims filed in state and federal litigations have surpassed 400. According to court records filed in U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, at least 211 Mirena IUD lawsuits have now been filed in the multidistrict litigation underway in that district, an increase of more than 50 in just the past month. (In re: Mirena IUD Products Liability Litigation, MDL No. 2434) An additional 219 claims filed on behalf of alleged victims of serious Mirena complications related to spontaneous migration of the IUD are also pending in a multicounty litigation established in New Jersey’s Bergen County Superior Court. In August, court records indicated that only 180 such claims had been filed in the proceeding. (In Re: Mirena Litigation; Case No. 297)

“Our Firm hears from women on a regular basis who have allegedly suffered serious Mirena complications, including uterine perforations, organ damage, scarring, and infertility, following spontaneous migration of their IUD. We are not surprised that more than 400 Mirena IUD lawsuits have been filed, and expect the number to increase in the coming months,” says Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationwide law firm representing victims of defective drugs and medical devices. The Firm is currently offering free Mirena IUD lawsuit evaluations to women who allege serious injuries due to this device.

Mirena IUD Lawsuits

The Mirena IUD was launched on the U.S. market in 2000, after the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) cleared the device for use as a contraceptive. In 2009, the FDA expanded its approved uses to include the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding in women who wish to use an IUD as their primary method of birth control. That same year, the agency issued a Warning Letter to Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals, after the FDA found that one of the company’s Mirena promotions made misleading claims about the safety and efficacy of the IUD. According to a report that aired on 7 Action News this past summer, the FDA has received more than 70,000 complaints involving Mirena, including thousands that detail cases of device dislocation and uterine perforation, since the device came on the market in 2000.*

According to court documents, plaintiffs in Mirena lawsuits have allegedly suffered uterine perforations and embedment, ectopic pregnancy, infections, infertility, scarring and other serious injuries, some of which required surgical invention, due to spontaneous migration of the Mirena IUD. Bayer is also accused of overstating the IUD’s efficacy and downplaying the risks of serious Mirena complications. Court records indicate that a Case Management Conference is scheduled to be held in the New Jersey Mirena litigation on November 20, 2013. A Status Conference for Mirena IUD lawsuits will be convened in the Southern District of New York on the following day.

Alleged victims of Mirena complications may be entitled to file a Mirena lawsuit in order to obtain compensation for their medical bills, lost wages, pain and suffering and other damages. Learn More about the issues involved in Mirena IUD lawsuits at Bernstein Liebhard LLP’s website. To arrange for a free evaluation of your claim, please call 800-511-5092.

*wxyz.com/dpp/news/local_news/investigations/thousands-of-women-complain-about-dangerous-complications-from-mirena-iud-birth-control, 7 Action News, August 27, 2013

