Mixed Martial Arts Fighter Jon Delbrugge Wins Xtreme Fight Events Main Event by First Round TKO

Crazy 88 Coach and Maryland MMA Fighter, Jon Delbrugge, won his debut fight in Xtreme Fight Event 27 by a knockout in nine seconds.

Jon Delbrugge is a professional Mixed Martial Arts fighter who has been training at Crazy 88 Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu for 5 years. On Saturday, October 19, Delbrugge made his XFE debut at Harrah's in Philadelphia. He faced pro fighter, Neil Johnson, and was able to finish the fight in nine seconds with a knockout. This is an extremely fast knockout considering the fight had been scheduled for three, five minute rounds.

Mixed martial arts is a style of fighting in which any martial art can be used. Traditionally, most fighting involves one specific martial art such as boxing, karate, or wreslting. In MMA any martial art techniques may be used with the intention of creating the most realistic fight possible. MMA is a relatively newer style of fighting, but has grown substantially since the beginning of the UFC in the 1990's.

XFE (Xtreme Fight Event) is one of the east coast's biggest mixed martial arts promotions. They have held almost 30 events featuring some of the best professional MMA fighters in the region. Most of the fights have been held in Pennsylvania and New Jersey since 2010, and many of the fighters have gone on to fight in bigger promotions.

Hailing from Ellicott City, MD, Jon Delbrugge has been competing in martial arts since 2008. He holds the rank of brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu under Julius Park and has traveled to Thailand to train Muay Thai kickboxing in its land of origin. Jon has competed at the highest level tournaments in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and has medaled at the Brazilian Nationals and the European Open, as well as many others. His record after this recent victory is 3 wins and 1 losses at the professional level. Delbrugge's ultimate goal is to reach the highest level of mixed martial arts competition: the UFC.

Jon has worked hard for this victory, training four-six hours a day to get closer to his goal. This is impressive considering that he recently began running a facility in Owings Mills. Most fighters at this time would slow down training and competition, but Jon has kept the same pace. Jon's brother and training partner, Devon Delbrugge, said about Jon "His work ethic is where I have drawn a lot of my habits from. We always try to push each other and help each other grow." Jon's next endeavor will be going to Thailand again to train for two weeks to continue growing as a fighter.

