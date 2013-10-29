Morrow Wilson Taking His Novel, David Sunshine, on the Road

Next stop: the Tim McLoone Radio Show in Asbury Park, Broadcast on WOR every Saturday.

Novelist Morrow Wilson has spent more than a year doing interviews of all kinds -- print, Internet and radio. All from the comfort of his own home. "Gone are the days when a book tour involves travel," reports the novelist. "Now you get on the telephone or the Internet."

But in the case of Tim McLoone, Morrow Wilson is making an exception – taking the long commute from his New York City apartment in the Yorkville Towers to join Tim McLoone and his live audience in the far reaches of the Jersey Shore.

The reason? Tim McLoone.

"The name says it all," enthuses Morrow Wilson. His show is looney – a kind of Prairie Home Companion, Jersey style. No telling what this guy will do. He’s spontaneous, unpredictable and just as apt to have me sing as to talk about my novel.

"David Sunshine, a novel about the TV industry in the age of MAD MEN," says Morrow Wilson,"is funny; it is heart-breaking; it is encouraging. It tells the tale of an innocent young man who comes to the big city and goes to work for the most famous and highly-regarded TV producer/talk show host in the land, who proudly (if privately) boasts of being a successful con man. The book follows in the footsteps of Dickens and Mark Twain, whose best work is full to overflowing with colorful characters who either scare the hell out of you or make you laugh out loud. It is fact-based -- I was there -- and it is dedicated to the memory of my late wife of twelve years, Rue McClanahan."

An award-winning actor four years in a row (five awards in four years). Cast in more than 60 New York City stage productions in a single six-year period, as well as feature, independent and TV films, primetime television, six New York soap operas and many commercials. Morrow Wilson is also a singer whose musical biography of Noel Coward played the Algonquin’s Oak Room to friendly reviews and a good deal of money. His blog is called Notes of a Renaissance Man Between Renascences. His new novel, David Sunshine has been awarded four stars by Amazon and five stars by GoodReads.

The Tim McLoone Radio Show is taped in front of a live audience at Tim McLoone's Supper Club in Asbury Park, New Jersey. The show covers a vast array of topics including sports, music, food, entertainment, charity and the like. Joining Tim at the piano are regional and national guests who provide their take on the hot topics of the week. Host Tim McLoone is a restaurateur, entrepreneur, musician, entertainer and is fascinated by the human spirit.

Listen to The Tim McLoone Radio Show every Saturday @ 5:00 PM on Clear Channel's WOR 710 AM or listen on your iHeartRadio mobile app. Morrow Wilson’s interview will be broadcast over WOR Saturday, November 9. Tune in at 5:00 PM.

